WiretoWire: Aaron Rai wins first title at wet, wild Wyndham Championship

It was an off-script week at the Wyndham Championship, so it’s fitting that the tournament’s final holes veered off-script. England’s Aaron Rai earned his first TOUR title with a closing birdie for an 18-under 262 total at Sedgefield Country Club, two strokes clear of Max Greyserman, who led by four strokes with five holes to play but suffered a quadruple bogey at No. 14 and a four-putt double bogey at No. 16. Rai entered the week in fine form with three top-seven finishes in his last four starts, and his maiden TOUR triumph was a natural progression. Rai, who turned pro at age 17 and is now a veteran at the ripe age of 29, moves from No. 53 to No. 25 on the season-long FedExCup and secures a spot in next year’s Signature Events. “It feels amazing,” Rai said Sunday evening. “It truly is a dream come true.” Rai played 36 holes on a marathon Sunday that featured the conclusion of Round 2, the entirety of Round 3, and the vast majority of Round 4 (Matt Kuchar elected to return Monday to complete the final round). The Wyndham Championship also marked the FedExCup Regular Season finale, with the top 70 players on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List qualifying for the Playoffs.