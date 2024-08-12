Points and payouts: Aaron Rai picks up $1.4M, 500 FedExCup points at Wyndham Championship

Matt Kuchar (+8000) arrived at Sedgefield needing a victory to qualify for the Playoffs for the 18th time in as many chances. When the final stroke of the second round was recorded early on Sunday, he was the outright leader, so he went out in the final threesome in the third round. He stayed there for the finale because the field was not re-paired, but he had fallen from contention when Rai birdied the last for victory. Yet, after finding the rough left off the tee at the 72nd hole, Kuchar decided not to finish, so he was the lone golfer back on the course on Monday morning. With a par on the par-4 18th, Kuchar came to rest in a 10-way tie for 12th.