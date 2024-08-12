Points and payouts: Aaron Rai picks up $1.4M, 500 FedExCup points at Wyndham Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Golf’s Longest Day has a contender. It was the Sunday of the Wyndham Championship during which the second, third and final rounds all concluded. Well, almost, but even Golf’s Longest Day aka 36-hole U.S. Open Final Qualifying spills into the next day on occasion.
Before diving into the impact of the results, a standing ovation is necessary for the maintenance crew, tournament officials and all other personnel directly impacted by the weather that canceled all of Thursday’s scheduled opening round. They also were responsible in giving the full field of 156 the window to complete 72 holes and with a traditional cut by Sunday, and by extension all bettors the chance to cash in on the competition. It was incredible work that revealed the experience and leadership required to fulfill the objective and with the FedExCup Playoffs looming for many who competed at Sedgefield Country Club.
Now, remain standing for Aaron Rai’s signature moment on the PGA TOUR, for he is a champion on the circuit for the first time.
With a bogey-free, 6-under 64 in the final round on a day with dawn-to-dusk action for all, the Englishman posted 18-under 262 to prevail by two strokes. While impressive, it also was not a surprise, and that muted his kickback as he was just +3000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. He had been contending so often in recent months that those odds were properly respectful.
Rai banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,422,000 for the title. He’s also now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. He’ll be making debuts at the Plantation Course at Kapalua and Augusta National for the first and third events of that set. He will play out of the winners category on the PGA TOUR through at least 2026.
Matt Kuchar (+8000) arrived at Sedgefield needing a victory to qualify for the Playoffs for the 18th time in as many chances. When the final stroke of the second round was recorded early on Sunday, he was the outright leader, so he went out in the final threesome in the third round. He stayed there for the finale because the field was not re-paired, but he had fallen from contention when Rai birdied the last for victory. Yet, after finding the rough left off the tee at the 72nd hole, Kuchar decided not to finish, so he was the lone golfer back on the course on Monday morning. With a par on the par-4 18th, Kuchar came to rest in a 10-way tie for 12th.
Max Greyserman also was in the last threesome, but the PGA TOUR rookie was the 54-hole leader on a zany Sunday. Like Kuchar, who finished T3 at the 3M Open in his previous start, Greyserman was on the bounce of a solo second at TPC Twin Cities, so he also was “only” +8000, relatively short given his inexperience at this level. Alas, he snatched defeat from the jaws of victory with a wild stretch coming home in the final round. After holing out for eagle from 91 yards at the par-4 13th, he hit his drive out of bounds on the par-4 14th en route to an 8. A gut-check birdie-4 at the 15th followed, but he then three-putted from 40 inches for double bogey at the par-3 16th. He settled for another solo second.
Fellow rookie Ryo Hisatsune (+15000) and resurgent J.J. Spaun (+8000) shared third another shot back.
Tournament favorite Sungjae Im (+1200) didn’t make any noise for a T41, while defending champion Lucas Glover (+10000) missed the cut by five strokes.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Aaron Rai (+3000)
|262/ -18
|500.000
|$1,422,000.00
|2
|Max Greyserman (+8000)
|264/ -16
|300.000
|$861,100.00
|T3
|Ryo Hisatsune (+15000)
|265/ -15
|162.500
|$466,100.00
|T3
|J.J. Spaun (+8000)
|265/ -15
|162.500
|$466,100.00
|5
|Luke Clanton - a (+5000)
|266/ -14
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|6
|Austin Eckroat (+6600)
|267/ -13
|100.000
|$323,900.00
|T7
|Eric Cole (+5500)
|268/ -12
|80.000
|$249,245.00
|T7
|Trace Crowe (+25000)
|268/ -12
|80.000
|$249,245.00
|T7
|Ben Griffin (+8000)
|268/ -12
|80.000
|$249,245.00
|T7
|Billy Horschel (+2500)
|268/ -12
|80.000
|$249,245.00
|T7
|Adam Svensson (+8000)
|268/ -12
|80.000
|$249,245.00
|T12
|Jacob Bridgeman (+12500)
|269/ -11
|52.500
|$144,965.00
|T12
|Charley Hoffman (+15000)
|269/ -11
|52.500
|$144,965.00
|T12
|Beau Hossler (+10000)
|269/ -11
|52.500
|$144,965.00
|T12
|Chan Kim (+10000)
|269/ -11
|52.500
|$144,965.00
|T12
|Matt Kuchar (+8000)
|269/ -11
|52.500
|$144,965.00
|T12
|Mac Meissner (+8000)
|269/ -11
|52.500
|$144,965.00
|T12
|Keith Mitchell (+5500)
|269/ -11
|52.500
|$144,965.00
|T12
|Roger Sloan (+25000)
|269/ -11
|52.500
|$144,965.00
|T12
|Davis Thompson (+3500)
|269/ -11
|52.500
|$144,965.00
|T12
|Brendon Todd (+10000)
|269/ -11
|52.500
|$144,965.00
|T22
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3300)
|270/ -10
|36.500
|$79,658.33
|T22
|Keegan Bradley (+4500)
|270/ -10
|36.500
|$79,658.33
|T22
|Nico Echavarria (+40000)
|270/ -10
|36.500
|$79,658.33
|T22
|Chris Gotterup (+20000)
|270/ -10
|36.500
|$79,658.33
|T22
|Rico Hoey (+10000)
|270/ -10
|36.500
|$79,658.33
|T22
|Cameron Young (+2800)
|270/ -10
|36.500
|$79,658.33
|T28
|Adam Hadwin (+8000)
|271/ -9
|28.000
|$56,485.00
|T28
|Mackenzie Hughes (+8000)
|271/ -9
|28.000
|$56,485.00
|T28
|Seamus Power (+9000)
|271/ -9
|28.000
|$56,485.00
|T28
|Matt Wallace (+10000)
|271/ -9
|28.000
|$56,485.00
|T28
|Gary Woodland (+20000)
|271/ -9
|28.000
|$56,485.00
|T33
|Zach Johnson (+25000)
|272/ -8
|21.100
|$45,109.00
|T33
|Justin Lower (+15000)
|272/ -8
|21.100
|$45,109.00
|T33
|Denny McCarthy (+5500)
|272/ -8
|21.100
|$45,109.00
|T33
|Victor Perez (+6600)
|272/ -8
|21.100
|$45,109.00
|T33
|Patrick Rodgers (+8000)
|272/ -8
|21.100
|$45,109.00
|T38
|Nick Hardy (+20000)
|273/ -7
|17.000
|$37,525.00
|T38
|Chandler Phillips (+15000)
|273/ -7
|17.000
|$37,525.00
|T38
|Davis Riley (+20000)
|273/ -7
|17.000
|$37,525.00
|T41
|Brice Garnett (+20000)
|274/ -6
|13.500
|$31,995.00
|T41
|Doug Ghim (+6600)
|274/ -6
|13.500
|$31,995.00
|T41
|Sungjae Im (+1200)
|274/ -6
|13.500
|$31,995.00
|T41
|K.H. Lee (+10000)
|274/ -6
|13.500
|$31,995.00
|T45
|Daniel Berger (+12500)
|275/ -5
|9.500
|$23,711.29
|T45
|Zac Blair (+20000)
|275/ -5
|9.500
|$23,711.29
|T45
|Cameron Champ (+15000)
|275/ -5
|9.500
|$23,711.29
|T45
|Brian Harman (+2800)
|275/ -5
|9.500
|$23,711.29
|T45
|Maverick McNealy (+5500)
|275/ -5
|9.500
|$23,711.29
|T45
|Ryan Moore (+17500)
|275/ -5
|9.500
|$23,711.29
|T45
|Martin Trainer (+75000)
|275/ -5
|9.500
|$23,711.29
|T52
|Jorge Campillo (+12500)
|276/ -4
|6.257
|$18,881.00
|T52
|Taylor Moore (+6000)
|276/ -4
|6.257
|$18,881.00
|T52
|Andrew Novak (+8000)
|276/ -4
|6.257
|$18,881.00
|T52
|Chad Ramey (+15000)
|276/ -4
|6.257
|$18,881.00
|T52
|Justin Suh (+20000)
|276/ -4
|6.257
|$18,881.00
|T52
|Ben Taylor (+50000)
|276/ -4
|6.257
|$18,881.00
|T52
|Kevin Tway (+25000)
|276/ -4
|6.257
|$18,881.00
|T59
|Emiliano Grillo (+10000)
|277/ -3
|5.100
|$18,012.00
|T59
|Nate Lashley (+20000)
|277/ -3
|5.100
|$18,012.00
|T61
|Pierceson Coody (+15000)
|278/ -2
|4.700
|$17,696.00
|T61
|Jhonattan Vegas (+5500)
|278/ -2
|4.700
|$17,696.00
|63
|Vince Whaley (+20000)
|279/ -1
|4.400
|$17,459.00
|T64
|Joel Dahmen (+15000)
|280/ E
|4.100
|$17,222.00
|T64
|Matti Schmid (+10000)
|280/ E
|4.100
|$17,222.00
|66
|S.H. Kim (+15000)
|286/ 6
|3.800
|$16,985.00
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.