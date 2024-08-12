1H AGO
Inside the field: See 70 players who qualified for FedEx St. Jude Championship
The FedExCup Playoffs begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship outside Memphis, Tennessee, at TPC Southwind. The top 70 in the FedExCup standings through the FedExCup Regular Season finale at the Wyndham Championship qualify for the first Playoffs event.
Scroll below for the field list:
Top 70 in the FedExCup standings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Rory McIlroy
- Collin Morikawa
- Wyndham Clark
- Ludvig Åberg
- Sahith Theegala
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Sungjae Im
- Shane Lowry
- Patrick Cantlay
- Byeong Hun An
- Russell Henley
- Tony Finau
- Akshay Bhatia
- Matthieu Pavon
- Robert MacIntyre
- Sepp Straka
- Justin Thomas
- Brian Harman
- Tom Hoge
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Billy Horschel
- Davis Thompson
- Aaron Rai
- Jason Day
- Taylor Pendrith
- Chris Kirk
- Sam Burns
- Corey Conners
- Cameron Young
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Stephan Jaeger
- Thomas Detry
- Max Homa
- J.T. Poston
- Adam Hadwin
- Si Woo Kim
- Keegan Bradley
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Austin Eckroat
- Alex Noren
- Tom Kim
- Cam Davis
- Denny McCarthy
- Adam Scott
- Max Greyserman
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Will Zalatoris
- Jake Knapp
- Harris English
- Nick Taylor
- Patrick Rodgers
- Eric Cole
- Justin Rose
- Ben Griffin
- Viktor Hovland
- Erik van Rooyen
- Maverick McNealy
- Taylor Moore
- Peter Malnati
- Min Woo Lee
- Jordan Spieth
- Mark Hubbard
- Brendon Todd
- Seamus Power
- Nick Dunlap
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Emiliano Grillo
- Victor Perez