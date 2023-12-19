WiretoWire: Dreams made at PGA TOUR Q-School
2 Min Read
Harrison Endycott was one of five players to receive their PGA TOUR card on Monday at PGA TOUR Q-School. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The final round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry had to wait an extra day after heavy rains soaked the tournament's two venues with nearly 5 inches of rain. Monday finishes were once a common occurrence in Q-Schools past. This one was unscheduled but it still provided the same drama that this tournament is known for. This was the first time since 2012 that PGA TOUR cards were available at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, with five players securing their PGA TOUR cards. Four of the five players who earned their cards Monday -- Harrison Endycott, Trace Crowe, Blaine Hale, Jr., Raul Pereda and Hayden Springer -- will be PGA TOUR members for the first time. Endycott was a rookie on TOUR this year and finished first at Q-School to retain his card after finishing 139th in the final FedExCup Fall standings. Q-School is a life-changing week, and this year's edition was no exception.
Bernhard Langer punctuated his record-setting season with a fifth victory at the PNC Championship – and third with son Jason. The duo posted a 13-under 59, birdieing their first seven holes and battling 30 mph winds, to overcome a three-shot deficit and win by two strokes at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. With his fifth title, the 66-year-old Langer ties Raymond Floyd for the record. Langer set the PGA TOUR Champions record earlier this year with his 46th career victory.
Tiger and 14-year-old Charlie Woods tied for fifth place with a final-round 61. Their week was highlighted with a Charlie chip-in for birdie on the ninth hole and a celebration that elicited a Tiger smile. David Duval and son Brady finished birdie-eagle for the runner-up spot.
Video of the Week
Tiger and Charlie Woods’ swing comparison
Mic Check
"I was shaking and I was nervous at some point, but I think that I've gotten to know myself very well, that when I was in that position, I knew what to do. There was nothing new. I was not wondering what was going to happen with my nerves and with my anxiety. It's not that I got it under control, but I knew how to play with it." - Raul Pereda after securing his PGA TOUR card at Q-School.
By the Numbers
5 - The amount of times Bernhard Langer has won the PNC Championship. He picked up his third win playing with his son Jason on Sunday.
4 - Fourteen-year-old Charlie Woods has played in four consecutive PNC Championships.