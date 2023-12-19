WiretoWire: Dreams made at PGA TOUR Q-School

The final round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry had to wait an extra day after heavy rains soaked the tournament's two venues with nearly 5 inches of rain. Monday finishes were once a common occurrence in Q-Schools past. This one was unscheduled but it still provided the same drama that this tournament is known for. This was the first time since 2012 that PGA TOUR cards were available at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, with five players securing their PGA TOUR cards . Four of the five players who earned their cards Monday -- Harrison Endycott, Trace Crowe, Blaine Hale, Jr., Raul Pereda and Hayden Springer -- will be PGA TOUR members for the first time. Endycott was a rookie on TOUR this year and finished first at Q-School to retain his card after finishing 139th in the final FedExCup Fall standings. Q-School is a life-changing week, and this year's edition was no exception.