Live updates: Follow Tiger, Charlie Woods in final round at PNC Championship
Tiger Woods and son Charlie share a laugh after Charlie's chip-in birdie at the par-4 ninth during the PNC Championship. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods will be outfitted in his trademark red and black for Sunday’s final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
Team Woods and daughter Sam arrive on Sunday at PNC Championship
He and Charlie will need one of dad's patented Sunday charges, as well, if they want to win their first PNC title.
After shooting an 8-under 64 on Saturday, Tiger and Charlie Woods will start the final round seven back of Matt Kuchar and his son, Cameron. The PNC’s scramble format allows for low scores, but that means that the Kuchars’ pursuers will need to go especially low to catch them.
The Kuchars hold a three-shot lead over four teams: the Langers, Singhs, Goosens and Duvals. The latter three were among Tiger’s toughest competitors when he was in his prime. Tiger and Charlie are scheduled to tee off at 10:51 a.m. ET with Steve Stricker and his daughter, Izzi.
Tiger and Charlie showed promising signs Saturday. They hit every fairway and had plenty of birdie opportunities. They were just unable to capitalize on them.
“I drove the ball really good today,” Charlie said after the first round. “Didn't miss a fairway, and still managed to shoot 8 under. We just suck at putting.”
Added Tiger, “That sums it up right there.”
Most of the team’s birdies in the first round came from reaching par 5s in two or from Charlie driving it close to the greens on par 4s. The highlight of the day was Charlie’s drive that landed on the green of the par-4 13th before rolling onto the back fringe. Neither Tiger or Charlie made a putt longer than 10 feet Saturday.
Can they make a move Sunday? Stay here for to find out. We’ll offer updates on their round, describing their play as well as interesting nuggets from on the ground and the television broadcast.
3:38 p.m. ET
On the par-3 17th, Team Woods takes Tiger's tee shot, which sailed about 30 feet past the hole. Charlie's birdie putt burned the edge, and Tiger could not convert either. They're 10 under for the day and will go to the par-5 18th hole in a tie for sixth.
3:29 p.m. ET
Team Woods is making a move on the back nine.. They’re now T6 after a fourth consecutive birdie, and their fifth in seven holes on the back nine.
After Charlie provided the front nine highlights by driving the seventh green and chipping in on No. 9, Tiger has made several solid contributions on the back. At No. 16, it was a flighted wedge shot that came to rest a couple feet under the hole. A birdie-eagle finish would give Tiger and Charlie a 59 in the scramble format.
3:15 p.m. ET
A little breaking news in the PNC Championship broadcast. No, not the third consecutive birdie for Team Woods, though that also happened at the 15th hole. Team Woods is now 9 under for the day and in eighth place.
Kevin Kisner will join NBC as an analyst for The Sentry and the WM Phoenix Open. Kisner has never been one to shy away from sharing his opinions, so he’ll likely be a good fit for this role. Kisner is coming off a difficult 2023 that saw him struggle with his game.
“I have always found Kevin to be very forthright, honest, and fearless when sharing his thoughts and opinions about the game, whether it’s in a conversation on the driving range or during his pre- and post-round press conferences,” said Tommy Roy, lead producer for NBC Sports’ golf coverage.
2:59 p.m. ET
Another par-5 is another birdie for Team Woods. Tiger was first to attempt their second shot, trying to hit a cutting fairway wood around the trees and onto the green. The shot doesn’t move enough, though and ends up in the water. Did Charlie play it safe after seeing that ball go in the penalty area? Not exactly. He didn’t club down to an iron but instead stuck with the fairway wood in his hand, hitting a high cut into a greenside bunker.
The bunker shot was about 40 yards, and as he did on the drivable par-4 seventh yesterday, Charlie showcased an incredible bunker game. Charlie hit a high spinner that checked a foot from the hole. With a free run at it, Tiger almost spun his attempt from the sand back into the hole.
Charlie Woods' crafty bunker play leads to birdie at PNC Championship
While Charlie was surveying his hand shot, Notah Begay offered some insight into how Tiger is teaching Charlie to prepare for each shot.
“Tiger’s always trying to teach Charlie how to take into consideration the elements of each shot,” Begay said. “What kind of wind are you looking at? What kind of shot shape are you looking at? What kind of trajectory?
“Tiger goes through an entire checklist of those types of items when he evaluates what club to choose and what shot shape to hit. Charlie is getting there. He still relies on a handful of different shots but he’s really come a long way in being able to hit a variety of different shots.”
2:38 p.m. ET
Boom. After two straight pars, another birdie for Team Woods. They had to hit their approach out of their rough for the first time all week, but Tiger wedged to about 8 feet and then made the putt after Charlie’s vicious lip-out.
Tiger Woods uses nice wedge to set up birdie at PNC Championship
They’re 7 under for the day and moving up the leaderboard, but the Langers are proving impossible to catch. They’ve now birdied 10 of their first 11 holes.
2:05 p.m. ET
Charlie’s tee shot on No. 11 met dad’s approval. “Wow, that was smashed,” Tiger said to Charlie after impact.
Tiger then hit a nifty wedge shot about 8 feet below the hole. They both missed, though. A victory seems unlikely at this point. They’re six behind the Langers, who shot 8-under 28 on the front nine.
Tiger and Charlie are 6 under par for the day and only two shots out of a tie for third.
1:50 p.m. ET
One hole after Charlie’s chip-in, Tiger carried the team to another birdie at the 10th hole. Charlie, riding high off his incredible shot at No. 9, drove into the penalty area. Tiger found the fairway and then hit a 50-yard wedge shot within a couple feet. It came after Charlie struggled with the same approach, hitting it well past the hole. Notah Begay has noted this week that Charlie is still working on shallowing out his downswing on these touchy wedge shots. He still has a tendency to get too steep on those shots.
Tiger and Charlie Woods combine for birdie at PNC Championship
Charlie made the short birdie putt, but Tiger and Charlie are still five back of the red-hot Langers.
1:28 p.m. ET
Tiger and Charlie were in trouble, but all it did was set the stage for another incredible shot from Charlie Woods.
For the first time all week, both Tiger and Charlie missed the green on the same hole. From the fringe just left of the green, Charlie executed a perfect chip shot that landed on the green and rolled in like a putt. Charlie gave the family’s trademark fist pump and all his dad could do was smile and laugh.
Charlie's caddie, high school teammate Luke Wise, missed the chip-in after an ill-timed bathroom break. When Wise returned, he looked at Charlie and smiled. "I heard it," Wise said.
Charlie Woods chips in for electric birdie at PNC Championship
The birdie gave Tiger and Charlie a 5-under 31 on the front nine. They’ll go to the back nine six behind the Langers, who have started the day with seven consecutive birdies.
Charlie’s performance is especially important because as Notah Begay noted at the start of the hole, Tiger seems to be fighting his swing. Tiger is “not as fluid as he was tee-to-green yesterday,” Begay said.
Tiger has said that he hopes to compete as often as once a month next year, and even though he is walking much better than before this year’s surgery on his ankle, Tiger is still “day to day,” according to Begay.
Begay also expounds on the conditions. Sunday is cold and windy after the front that caused Saturday’s rain moved through. Begay estimates the wind is blowing 25-30 mph.
1:06 p.m. ET
Charlie’s tee shot at the par-3 eighth hole impressed Notah Begay. Teeing off just 10 yards ahead of the pros, Charlie hit his shot much closer than either Tiger or Steve Stricker. The team was not able to capitalize on the 20-foot uphill attempt, however.
“I can’t tell you how nice that iron shot was that Charlie hit in there,” Begay said. “That was a very difficult shot. You saw Stricker struggle with that shot. Tiger did not get it close. From only about 10-12 yards closer to the hole, Charlie hit a beautiful shot right under the hole here.”
Tiger and Charlie are six back of the Langers, who have started Sunday with six consecutive birdies.
12:52 p.m. ET
Another two-putt, but this one is for birdie. It’s safe to say that Charlie’s driver has been the team’s MVC (most valuable club). He’s consistently driven it in the fairway, giving the team plenty of birdie opportunities. Like his dad, Charlie is using TaylorMade’s yet-to-be-released Qi10 LS that went on the USGA’s list of conforming clubs earlier this month.
Charlie Woods drives par-4 green to set up Tiger's birdie at PNC Championship
Charlie wowed yesterday at the 13th, when he carried his tee shot onto the green to set up an easy two-putt birdie from the back fringe. This time, Charlie’s tee shot came to rest on the green of a par-4. Charlie waited for the green to clear before, with Steve Stricker looking on intently, driving the green at the par-4 seventh.
There was still some work to be done for Tiger and Charlie to two-putt from 75 feet. Tiger had to make a 7-footer for birdie after Charlie had missed the attempt. Team Woods is now 4 under for the day and five back of the Langers.
12:36 p.m. ET
The sun is out! Tiger hit it to about 15 feet on the sixth hole but it’s another par for the team, their fourth in their first six holes. Tiger and Charlie are five behind the new leaders, the Langers, who are one shot ahead of the Duvals, Singhs and Kuchars.
12:17 p.m. ET
Eagle alert! A 3 at the par-5 fifth hole moves Tiger and Charlie to 11-under par and four off the lead.
They used an interesting strategy to secure their first eagle of the week. Both Tiger and Charlie hit the green from about 185 yards, but they decided to take Tiger’s shot even though it was slightly farther from the hole. Why? Tiger’s approach left the team with an uphill eagle putt. After Charlie missed the putt, Tiger poured it in.
Tiger Woods uses nice approach to set up eagle at PNC Championship
As mentioned on the broadcast, Tiger and Charlie once rolled off a record 11 consecutive birdies in this event. Could we see a similar charge this year? Tiger and Charlie are now 3 under after five holes.
11:53 a.m. ET
After Tiger missed the green, Charlie hit it to 30 feet on the 164-yard, par-3 fourth hole. Another two-putt par for the team, which is 1-under par for the day and 9-under total.
While discussing the Woods’ performance on the green, announcer Peter Jacobsen mentions an insightful quote that Charlie gave yesterday about their putting. He said that Tiger “hooks” his putts, and that caused his reads for Charlie to be too far right. It showed great insight from the 14-year-old Charlie.
“For Dad as a caddie, his reads are hook-bias, and I don't hook as much as he does,” Charlie said. “So all of my putts, I miss right. So I have to account for that.”
11:41 a.m. ET
Another good drive from Charlie left the team with just 190 yards into the par-5 third and they elected to use Charlie’s approach after he hit it to about 30 feet. Another two-putt but this one is for birdie to get the team its first birdie of the day.
Tiger and Charlie Woods combine for birdie at PNC Championship
A ho-hum hole. The most interesting part was the broadcast breaking down Tiger’s arrival at the course with daughter Sam at his side. NBC’s Dan Hicks points out that Tiger quotes the movie Top Gun to his daughter as they walk through the parking lot with several cameras pointed at them
“Just a walk in the park, Kazansky,” Tiger says to his daughter.
11:23 a.m. ET
Tiger split the fairway with his tee shot at No. 2 but the hole is another two-putt par after the team had 25 feet for birdie.
11:05 a.m. ET
The good driving continues. Tiger and Charlie both hit the first fairway. After Tiger missed the green, Charlie hit his approach about 20 feet from the hole and onto the fringe. But, like yesterday, it’s another two-putt par. They remain at 8-under par, seven off the lead and ahead of only three teams.