Live updates: Follow Tiger, Charlie Woods in final round at PNC Championship

Another par-5 is another birdie for Team Woods. Tiger was first to attempt their second shot, trying to hit a cutting fairway wood around the trees and onto the green. The shot doesn’t move enough, though and ends up in the water. Did Charlie play it safe after seeing that ball go in the penalty area? Not exactly. He didn’t club down to an iron but instead stuck with the fairway wood in his hand, hitting a high cut into a greenside bunker.