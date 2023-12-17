Bernhard Langer captures fifth PNC Championship, third with son Jason
1 Min Read
Written by Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bernhard Langer capped off his memorable, record-setting season by teaming with his son to post a 13-under 59 in 30 mph wind for a two-shot victory Sunday in the PNC Championship.
Bernhard and Jason Langer’s interview after winning PNC Championship
Langer and son Jason, who works for an investment bank in New York, had 10 birdies in 11 holes to overcome a three-shot deficit early. Langer tied the PNC Championship record with his fifth win – three with Jason, two with older son Stefan. Raymond Floyd also won five titles.
Tiger Woods and 14-year-old son Charlie tied for fifth after a 61. The highlight was Charlie chipping in for birdie on the ninth hole with a celebration that looked very much like his father, who could only smile.
David Duval and son Brady finished birdie-eagle to be runner-up.
The 66-year-old Langer, a two-time Masters champion, earlier this year set the PGA TOUR Champions record with his 46th career victory.