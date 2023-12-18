TOURBound: Raul Pereda rides two chip-ins to first PGA TOUR card

He is another example of how quickly Q-School can change lives. He entered the week ranked 891st in the world. He’s made just one PGA TOUR start in his five-year pro career. Pereda didn’t even know he’d qualified for the final stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry when he left his Second Stage site . One of his mentors, former PGA TOUR player Jeff Klauk, had to call and inform him that two late bogeys had lifted him inside the cutline.