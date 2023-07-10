WiretoWire: Straka strikes at John Deere Classic
Sepp Straka saw a bit of everything Sunday at the John Deere Classic, from heroics to heartbreak – and eventually hoisting a trophy. The Austria native trailed by four strokes into the final round at TPC Deere Run, chasing good friend and fellow Georgia alum Brendon Todd, but he quickly caught and surpassed Todd with a 7-under 28 on the front nine, followed by four consecutive birdies on Nos. 11-14. Suddenly, a TOUR record score in the mid-50s was in play, let alone a Quad Cities title. But golf is a fickle game and Straka followed three straight pars with a water ball that led to a double bogey on the par-4 18th, meaning a 9-under 62 and an anxious hour-plus waiting for the final groups to come in. At the end, Straka’s 21-under total held up, two clear of Todd and Alex Smalley, his second TOUR title. Straka accrues 500 FedExCup points, moving from No. 50 to No. 18 in the season-long standings, and he moves firmly into consideration for a spot on Team Europe at this fall’s Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy. Fun fact: Straka’s first TOUR title, The Honda Classic last year, came from five strokes back into Sunday. Moral: When the affable Austrian is anywhere around the lead, don’t count him out.
The PGA TOUR heads to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open, where Xander Schauffele looks to defend his title. For the second year in a row, the Genesis Scottish Open will be co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour. Approximately 75 DP World Tour pros will compete alongside an equal PGA TOUR contingent. The Genesis Scottish Open offers a chance for the world’s best to test their linksy mettle before the 151st Open Championship. The final three spots are also up for grabs for those who haven’t yet punched their ticket to Royal Liverpool. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to The Renaissance Club looking for a little redemption from a year ago. Rickie Fowler, fresh off his playoff win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, is back in action. Fowler won the 2015 Genesis at Gullane Golf Club. Rory McIlroy will tee it up for the first time since the Travelers Championship, riding a streak of five straight top-10 finishes on TOUR. This season’s Genesis Scottish Open purse has increased to $9 million (up from $8 million in 2022).
The Barbasol Championship is set to return to Kentucky for the fifth time, in its second year as a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour. Upwards of 50 DP World Tour pros will head to Keene Trace Golf Club for a chance to earn non-member FedExCup points in the pursuit of PGA TOUR cards. With just six Regular Season events remaining on the TOUR schedule, the Barbasol Championship offers a great opportunity for many players to position themselves to make the FedExCup Playoffs. The Barbasol Championship has yielded back-to-back first-time TOUR winners. Last year, Trey Mullinax birdied the 72nd hole to win on the PGA TOUR for the first time, topping a hard-charging Kevin Streelman to win the 2022 Barbasol Championship.
“You just can't ever really count yourself out, because you could get hot any moment.” – Sepp Straka, who stood T133 after the first round at the John Deere before closing in 63-65-62 to win
63 - Final-round score for Ludvig Aberg, reigning No. 1 on the PGA TOUR University Ranking, to finish T4 at the John Deere Classic.
6 - Players to earn PGA TOUR Special Membership this season; Peter Kuest is the latest, finishing T17 at the John Deere Classic to cross the STM threshold
|This week
|Points
|Jon Rahm
|3,117
|Viktor Hovland
|2,965
|Max Homa
|1,996
|Wyndham Clark
|1,893
|Keegan Bradley
|1,774
|Viktor Hovland
|1,703
|Rory McIlroy
|1,699
|Rickie Fowler
|1,686
|Tony Finau
|1,570
|Nick Taylor
|1,421
