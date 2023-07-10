WiretoWire: Straka strikes at John Deere Classic

Sepp Straka saw a bit of everything Sunday at the John Deere Classic, from heroics to heartbreak – and eventually hoisting a trophy. The Austria native trailed by four strokes into the final round at TPC Deere Run, chasing good friend and fellow Georgia alum Brendon Todd, but he quickly caught and surpassed Todd with a 7-under 28 on the front nine, followed by four consecutive birdies on Nos. 11-14. Suddenly, a TOUR record score in the mid-50s was in play, let alone a Quad Cities title. But golf is a fickle game and Straka followed three straight pars with a water ball that led to a double bogey on the par-4 18th, meaning a 9-under 62 and an anxious hour-plus waiting for the final groups to come in. At the end, Straka’s 21-under total held up, two clear of Todd and Alex Smalley, his second TOUR title. Straka accrues 500 FedExCup points , moving from No. 50 to No. 18 in the season-long standings, and he moves firmly into consideration for a spot on Team Europe at this fall’s Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy. Fun fact: Straka’s first TOUR title, The Honda Classic last year, came from five strokes back into Sunday. Moral: When the affable Austrian is anywhere around the lead, don’t count him out.

