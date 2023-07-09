Ludvig Aberg keeps hype train rolling with Sunday 63
Recent PGA TOUR U No. 1 finishes T4 at John Deere Classic
Written by Craig DeVrieze @PGATOUR
SILVIS, Ill. — Every week, every day, every round, every shot. Each offers new lessons for newly minted professional Ludvig Aberg as he begins what certainly seems to be a promising future on the PGA TOUR.
The lesson the straight-out-of-Texas Tech young star cites again and again?
“I’ve learned that I really enjoy it,” Aberg said after posting a career-low, 8-under 63 Sunday at TPC Deere Run to fly up the John Deere Classic leaderboard and past a crowd of more-experienced players. Aberg finished T4, three back of winner Sepp Straka.
He finished with the clubhouse lead, just as the CBS telecast launched, but trailed on-course leader Straka by two shots at the time.
“I had a lot of fun, and I think that’s the biggest thing I’m going to take away,” he said. “Just that I had a lot of fun being close to the lead on Sunday.”
In time, Aberg may experience the game's more frustrating elements. He may rue an even-par Saturday 71 that left him in a tie for 23rd into Sunday in the Quad Cities, six back of 54-hole leader Brendon Todd.
“I guess a little bit,” he said when asked if his brilliant Sunday made Saturday more frustrating. “Obviously, I didn’t play my best yesterday, but I still felt like I was striking the ball well enough to go out and put up a good score today.”
He didn’t wait long to get started. A 4-under stretch from Nos. 2-4 got him rolling. It started with a 370-yard drive on the par-5 second, a 181-yard approach to 8 feet and a smooth roll for eagle that signaled a strong day with the putter might be brewing.
Ludvig Aberg drains a 20-foot putt at John Deere
Birdie putts of 19 and 22 feet on the ensuing two holes confirmed that. He added four birdies more coming home, three from outside 10 feet. He also drained an 11-foot par putt at No. 18 to complete the best of his 16 professional rounds since booking his card by finishing No. 1 on the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking.
A solid Sunday was one thing lacking on Aberg’s brief professional resume. Including a pair of starts while still in college earlier this year, his final-round scoring average entering Sunday was 71.4 strokes.
Starting from well behind did free him up to attack, but the 23-year-old said Sunday’s great round will bolster his confidence when he’s genuinely feeling the heat sometime soon.
“I think the next time I’m in that spot, it’s going to be a little bit easier,” he said. “I felt like I handled it well today.”
Aberg heads now to the Genesis Scottish Open, where a big finish could earn a berth in The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in two weeks.
His big week at the Deere also can’t hurt his chances of earning a call from European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald this fall.
“I guess a little bit,” he said when asked if he moved a step closer to a chance to join Team Europe in Rome. “But all I can do is prepare as well as I can, play good golf and see where that takes me."