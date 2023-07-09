PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

John Deere Classic payouts and points: Sepp Straka earns $1.33 million and 500 FedExCup points

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    It’s common to refer to the John Deere Classic as a shootout, but like all of the others that are tagged with the same label, they’re more like four sprints around the track with the anchor leg determining the outcome.

    Such was the case at TPC Deere Run on Sunday where Sepp Straka closed with a 9-under 62 that he walked off with a double-bogey 6, and he still won by two at 21-under 263 to claim 500 FedExCup points and $1.332 million. It conjures images of Usain Bolt slowing ahead of the finish line and still establishing another record. En route to his second PGA TOUR title, Straka was in the seventh-to-last twosome in the final round, proving that thoroughbreds always have extra fuel in the tank.

    Straka didn’t set any records in Silvis, Illinois, although his outward 28 in the finale matched the lowest front or back nine on the PGA TOUR this season. There aren’t props for that but he was nicely valued at +5500 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM.

    Together in the final pairing, Alex Smalley (+3300) and Brendon Todd (+6000) arguably had the best chance to chase down Straka, but they settled for a share of second place.

    Another stroke back was Ludvig Åberg for whom there aren’t enough superlatives. He’s taken to the PGA TOUR seamlessly and entered with the fourth-shortest(!) odds to win at +2500. Adam Schenk was +2800 and matched him at T4.

    Åberg’s fellow current sensation, Peter Kuest (+6600), landed in a four-way T17 to eliminate the deficit required to achieve Special Temporary Membership.

    Russell Henley and non-winner Denny McCarthy shared the shortest odds among all in the field of 156 at +1400. In their head-to-head, McCarthy bettered Henley, T6-T35.

    Defending champion J.T. Poston (+4500) was among the seven who checked up in sixth, five back of the champ.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Sepp Straka (+5500)263/ -21500.000$1,332,000.00
    T2Alex Smalley (+3300)265/ -19245.000$658,600.00
    T2Brendon Todd (+6000)265/ -19245.000$658,600.00
    T4Ludvig Aberg (+2500)266/ -18122.500$333,000.00
    T4Adam Schenk (+2800)266/ -18122.500$333,000.00
    T6Grayson Murray (+25000)268/ -1680.714$218,035.72
    T6Cameron Young (+1800)268/ -1680.714$218,035.72
    T6Kevin Yu (+8000)268/ -1680.714$218,035.72
    T6Lucas Glover (+6600)268/ -1680.714$218,035.71
    T6Mark Hubbard (+6600)268/ -1680.714$218,035.71
    T6Denny McCarthy (+1400)268/ -1680.714$218,035.71
    T6J.T. Poston (+4500)268/ -1680.714$218,035.71
    T13Stephan Jaeger (+3500)269/ -1556.250$140,600.00
    T13William Mouw (+20000)269/ -15n/a (non-member)$140,600.00
    T13Seamus Power (+4000)269/ -1556.250$140,600.00
    T13Greyson Sigg (+9000)269/ -1556.250$140,600.00
    T17Jonas Blixt (+50000)270/ -1448.000$112,850.00
    T17Peter Kuest (+6600)270/ -14n/a (non-member)$112,850.00
    T17Troy Merritt (+17500)270/ -1448.000$112,850.00
    T17Michael Thorbjornsen - a (+12500)270/ -14n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T21Nick Hardy (+9000)271/ -1339.100$84,138.00
    T21Garrick Higgo (+9000)271/ -1339.100$84,138.00
    T21Chris Kirk (+3300)271/ -1339.100$84,138.00
    T21Nate Lashley (+10000)271/ -1339.100$84,138.00
    T21Adam Svensson (+6600)271/ -1339.100$84,138.00
    T26Ryan Gerard (+20000)272/ -12n/a (non-member)$58,090.00
    T26Doug Ghim (+5000)272/ -1231.000$58,090.00
    T26Tano Goya (+40000)272/ -1231.000$58,090.00
    T26Beau Hossler (+5000)272/ -1231.000$58,090.00
    T26Yuto Katsuragawa (+40000)272/ -12n/a (non-member)$58,090.00
    T31Aaron Baddeley (+15000)273/ -1124.250$47,360.00
    T31Jason Dufner (+75000)273/ -1124.250$47,360.00
    T31Kevin Roy (+40000)273/ -1124.250$47,360.00
    T31Davis Thompson (+10000)273/ -1124.250$47,360.00
    T35Russell Henley (+1400)274/ -1018.000$36,947.15
    T35Matt NeSmith (+10000)274/ -1018.000$36,947.15
    T35Akshay Bhatia (+10000)274/ -10n/a (non-member)$36,947.14
    T35MJ Daffue (+12500)274/ -1018.000$36,947.14
    T35James Hahn (+25000)274/ -1018.000$36,947.14
    T35Zach Johnson (+10000)274/ -1018.000$36,947.14
    T35Chez Reavie (+5500)274/ -1018.000$36,947.14
    T42Andrew Novak (+12500)275/ -910.833$24,905.12
    T42Eric Cole (+3300)275/ -910.833$24,905.11
    T42Cody Gribble (+35000)275/ -910.833$24,905.11
    T42Keith Mitchell (+3300)275/ -910.833$24,905.11
    T42Geoff Ogilvy (+50000)275/ -910.833$24,905.11
    T42Chad Ramey (+12500)275/ -910.833$24,905.11
    T42Robert Streb (+40000)275/ -910.833$24,905.11
    T42Jimmy Walker (+25000)275/ -910.833$24,905.11
    T42Richy Werenski (+40000)275/ -910.833$24,905.11
    T51Byeong Hun An (+4000)276/ -86.800$18,080.67
    T51Cameron Champ (+12500)276/ -86.800$18,080.67
    T51Austin Smotherman (+20000)276/ -86.800$18,080.67
    T51Brian Stuard (+75000)276/ -86.800$18,080.67
    T51Lanto Griffin (+22500)276/ -86.800$18,080.66
    T51Kevin Streelman (+8000)276/ -86.800$18,080.66
    T57Harry Higgs (+20000)277/ -75.300$17,094.00
    T57Russell Knox (+30000)277/ -75.300$17,094.00
    T57Satoshi Kodaira (+30000)277/ -75.300$17,094.00
    T57Gordon Sargent - a (+8000)277/ -7n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T61Tyler Duncan (+12500)278/ -64.700$16,724.00
    T61Andrew Landry (+40000)278/ -64.700$16,724.00
    T63Jim Herman (+50000)279/ -54.200$16,354.00
    T63S.Y. Noh (+25000)279/ -54.200$16,354.00
    T63Chris Stroud (+30000)279/ -54.200$16,354.00
    66Harrison Endycott (+25000)280/ -43.800$16,058.00
    67Matt Kuchar (+6000)283/ -13.600$15,910.00
    68Brandon Matthews (+75000)284/ E3.400$15,762.00
    69Kramer Hickok (+25000)286/ 23.200$15,614.00

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.