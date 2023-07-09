John Deere Classic payouts and points: Sepp Straka earns $1.33 million and 500 FedExCup points
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
It’s common to refer to the John Deere Classic as a shootout, but like all of the others that are tagged with the same label, they’re more like four sprints around the track with the anchor leg determining the outcome.
Such was the case at TPC Deere Run on Sunday where Sepp Straka closed with a 9-under 62 that he walked off with a double-bogey 6, and he still won by two at 21-under 263 to claim 500 FedExCup points and $1.332 million. It conjures images of Usain Bolt slowing ahead of the finish line and still establishing another record. En route to his second PGA TOUR title, Straka was in the seventh-to-last twosome in the final round, proving that thoroughbreds always have extra fuel in the tank.
Straka didn’t set any records in Silvis, Illinois, although his outward 28 in the finale matched the lowest front or back nine on the PGA TOUR this season. There aren’t props for that but he was nicely valued at +5500 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM.
Together in the final pairing, Alex Smalley (+3300) and Brendon Todd (+6000) arguably had the best chance to chase down Straka, but they settled for a share of second place.
Another stroke back was Ludvig Åberg for whom there aren’t enough superlatives. He’s taken to the PGA TOUR seamlessly and entered with the fourth-shortest(!) odds to win at +2500. Adam Schenk was +2800 and matched him at T4.
Åberg’s fellow current sensation, Peter Kuest (+6600), landed in a four-way T17 to eliminate the deficit required to achieve Special Temporary Membership.
Russell Henley and non-winner Denny McCarthy shared the shortest odds among all in the field of 156 at +1400. In their head-to-head, McCarthy bettered Henley, T6-T35.
Defending champion J.T. Poston (+4500) was among the seven who checked up in sixth, five back of the champ.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Sepp Straka (+5500)
|263/ -21
|500.000
|$1,332,000.00
|T2
|Alex Smalley (+3300)
|265/ -19
|245.000
|$658,600.00
|T2
|Brendon Todd (+6000)
|265/ -19
|245.000
|$658,600.00
|T4
|Ludvig Aberg (+2500)
|266/ -18
|122.500
|$333,000.00
|T4
|Adam Schenk (+2800)
|266/ -18
|122.500
|$333,000.00
|T6
|Grayson Murray (+25000)
|268/ -16
|80.714
|$218,035.72
|T6
|Cameron Young (+1800)
|268/ -16
|80.714
|$218,035.72
|T6
|Kevin Yu (+8000)
|268/ -16
|80.714
|$218,035.72
|T6
|Lucas Glover (+6600)
|268/ -16
|80.714
|$218,035.71
|T6
|Mark Hubbard (+6600)
|268/ -16
|80.714
|$218,035.71
|T6
|Denny McCarthy (+1400)
|268/ -16
|80.714
|$218,035.71
|T6
|J.T. Poston (+4500)
|268/ -16
|80.714
|$218,035.71
|T13
|Stephan Jaeger (+3500)
|269/ -15
|56.250
|$140,600.00
|T13
|William Mouw (+20000)
|269/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$140,600.00
|T13
|Seamus Power (+4000)
|269/ -15
|56.250
|$140,600.00
|T13
|Greyson Sigg (+9000)
|269/ -15
|56.250
|$140,600.00
|T17
|Jonas Blixt (+50000)
|270/ -14
|48.000
|$112,850.00
|T17
|Peter Kuest (+6600)
|270/ -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$112,850.00
|T17
|Troy Merritt (+17500)
|270/ -14
|48.000
|$112,850.00
|T17
|Michael Thorbjornsen - a (+12500)
|270/ -14
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T21
|Nick Hardy (+9000)
|271/ -13
|39.100
|$84,138.00
|T21
|Garrick Higgo (+9000)
|271/ -13
|39.100
|$84,138.00
|T21
|Chris Kirk (+3300)
|271/ -13
|39.100
|$84,138.00
|T21
|Nate Lashley (+10000)
|271/ -13
|39.100
|$84,138.00
|T21
|Adam Svensson (+6600)
|271/ -13
|39.100
|$84,138.00
|T26
|Ryan Gerard (+20000)
|272/ -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$58,090.00
|T26
|Doug Ghim (+5000)
|272/ -12
|31.000
|$58,090.00
|T26
|Tano Goya (+40000)
|272/ -12
|31.000
|$58,090.00
|T26
|Beau Hossler (+5000)
|272/ -12
|31.000
|$58,090.00
|T26
|Yuto Katsuragawa (+40000)
|272/ -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$58,090.00
|T31
|Aaron Baddeley (+15000)
|273/ -11
|24.250
|$47,360.00
|T31
|Jason Dufner (+75000)
|273/ -11
|24.250
|$47,360.00
|T31
|Kevin Roy (+40000)
|273/ -11
|24.250
|$47,360.00
|T31
|Davis Thompson (+10000)
|273/ -11
|24.250
|$47,360.00
|T35
|Russell Henley (+1400)
|274/ -10
|18.000
|$36,947.15
|T35
|Matt NeSmith (+10000)
|274/ -10
|18.000
|$36,947.15
|T35
|Akshay Bhatia (+10000)
|274/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$36,947.14
|T35
|MJ Daffue (+12500)
|274/ -10
|18.000
|$36,947.14
|T35
|James Hahn (+25000)
|274/ -10
|18.000
|$36,947.14
|T35
|Zach Johnson (+10000)
|274/ -10
|18.000
|$36,947.14
|T35
|Chez Reavie (+5500)
|274/ -10
|18.000
|$36,947.14
|T42
|Andrew Novak (+12500)
|275/ -9
|10.833
|$24,905.12
|T42
|Eric Cole (+3300)
|275/ -9
|10.833
|$24,905.11
|T42
|Cody Gribble (+35000)
|275/ -9
|10.833
|$24,905.11
|T42
|Keith Mitchell (+3300)
|275/ -9
|10.833
|$24,905.11
|T42
|Geoff Ogilvy (+50000)
|275/ -9
|10.833
|$24,905.11
|T42
|Chad Ramey (+12500)
|275/ -9
|10.833
|$24,905.11
|T42
|Robert Streb (+40000)
|275/ -9
|10.833
|$24,905.11
|T42
|Jimmy Walker (+25000)
|275/ -9
|10.833
|$24,905.11
|T42
|Richy Werenski (+40000)
|275/ -9
|10.833
|$24,905.11
|T51
|Byeong Hun An (+4000)
|276/ -8
|6.800
|$18,080.67
|T51
|Cameron Champ (+12500)
|276/ -8
|6.800
|$18,080.67
|T51
|Austin Smotherman (+20000)
|276/ -8
|6.800
|$18,080.67
|T51
|Brian Stuard (+75000)
|276/ -8
|6.800
|$18,080.67
|T51
|Lanto Griffin (+22500)
|276/ -8
|6.800
|$18,080.66
|T51
|Kevin Streelman (+8000)
|276/ -8
|6.800
|$18,080.66
|T57
|Harry Higgs (+20000)
|277/ -7
|5.300
|$17,094.00
|T57
|Russell Knox (+30000)
|277/ -7
|5.300
|$17,094.00
|T57
|Satoshi Kodaira (+30000)
|277/ -7
|5.300
|$17,094.00
|T57
|Gordon Sargent - a (+8000)
|277/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T61
|Tyler Duncan (+12500)
|278/ -6
|4.700
|$16,724.00
|T61
|Andrew Landry (+40000)
|278/ -6
|4.700
|$16,724.00
|T63
|Jim Herman (+50000)
|279/ -5
|4.200
|$16,354.00
|T63
|S.Y. Noh (+25000)
|279/ -5
|4.200
|$16,354.00
|T63
|Chris Stroud (+30000)
|279/ -5
|4.200
|$16,354.00
|66
|Harrison Endycott (+25000)
|280/ -4
|3.800
|$16,058.00
|67
|Matt Kuchar (+6000)
|283/ -1
|3.600
|$15,910.00
|68
|Brandon Matthews (+75000)
|284/ E
|3.400
|$15,762.00
|69
|Kramer Hickok (+25000)
|286/ 2
|3.200
|$15,614.00
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.