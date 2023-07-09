John Deere Classic payouts and points: Sepp Straka earns $1.33 million and 500 FedExCup points

Such was the case at TPC Deere Run on Sunday where Sepp Straka closed with a 9-under 62 that he walked off with a double-bogey 6, and he still won by two at 21-under 263 to claim 500 FedExCup points and $1.332 million. It conjures images of Usain Bolt slowing ahead of the finish line and still establishing another record. En route to his second PGA TOUR title, Straka was in the seventh-to-last twosome in the final round, proving that thoroughbreds always have extra fuel in the tank.