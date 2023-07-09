The First Look: Genesis Scottish Open

FIELD NOTES: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to The Renaissance Club looking for a little redemption from a year ago – he missed the cut at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. However, Scheffler is in the midst of an all-time ball-striking campaign and hasn’t finished outside the top-12 on a PGA TOUR leaderboard since October (18 total starts)… Rickie Fowler, fresh off his playoff win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, is back in action. Fowler had a chance to earn one of the final Open Championship spots a year ago at the Genesis Scottish Open but shot a final-round 75 to tumble down the leaderboard. Fowler won the 2015 Genesis when it was played at Gullane Golf Club… Rory McIlroy will tee it up for the first time since the Travelers Championship, riding a streak of five straight top-10 finishes on TOUR. McIlroy last played the Genesis Scottish Open in 2021 and missed the cut. He won the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January… Jordan Spieth returns to the Genesis Scottish Open after a T10 finish last year. Spieth has five top-five results so far this season… A pair of major champions are making their returns to the Genesis Scottish Open after a half-decade away. Adam Scott will play his first Genesis since 2017 and Shane Lowry will play his first since 2016… Other notables teeing it up in Scotland including Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, and U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark… Approximately 75 DP World Tour pros will compete in the co-sanctioned event, based on their position on the Race to Dubai standings. Adrian Meronk is No. 3 in that list (after Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm) after three wins on the DP World Tour in the last 12 months.