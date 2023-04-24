WiretoWire: Riley/Hardy rolls in NOLA



Reigning Masters winner Jon Rahm returns to the Mexico Open at Vidanta to defend his title after a whirlwind stretch of time with the green jacket . Rahm, the world No. 1, comes into the week after a tie for 15th at the RBC Heritage, a solid result after his Masters triumph. Tony Finau (No. 11) and Wyndham Clark (No. 14) are the other top-20 FedExCup players teeing it up in Mexico. Finau, who finished runner-up in Mexico last season, has missed only one cut so far this season (World Wide Technology Championship), but he bounced back nicely with a victory the very next week at the Cadence Bank Houston Open. There will be 17 Latin American players in the field, led by Nico Echavarria, who sits 67th on the FedExCup standings after winning the Puerto Rico Open earlier this year. This will be the second event after accepting Special Temporary Membership for Nicolai Hojgaard and Ryan Gerard . Major champions Gary Woodland, Jimmy Walker, Geoff Ogilvy and Francesco Molinari are in the field, along with rising star Brandon Wu, who holds the Vidanta Vallarta course record with Finau and finished tied for second last year. The winner of the Mexico Open at Vidanta receives 500 FedExCup points .