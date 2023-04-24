Longtime friends Nick Hardy and Davis Riley cherish first TOUR title together

Riley has gone through his own struggles since that hot stretch last summer too. Picked by analysts and fans alike to have a breakout 2022-23 season, the University of Alabama alum had not performed up to his standards through 18 events. He missed six cuts, tallied only one top-10 and sat outside the top 70 in the FedExCup (84th). He admitted his expectations led to more pressure, which compounded as he got off to a slow start.