Winner's Bag: Nick Hardy/Davis Riley, Zurich Classic of New Orleans
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley came from behind at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to win their first PGA TOUR title.
Check below for the clubs that they used to win at TPC Louisana:
Nick Hardy
Driver: Titleist TSi2 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green Graphene 70 TX
3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15.0 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green Graphene 85 TX
Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50-12F, 56-10S, 60-08M)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Swag prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Davis Riley
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 65 TX
3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black TR 8 X
5-wood: Titleist TSR2 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 TX
Irons: Titleist T100 (4), 620 CB (5, 6), 620 MB (7-9)
Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 50-08F, 56-08M), WedgeWorks (60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 7.2 tour prototype