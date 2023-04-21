Weather suspends play Friday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
The second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was suspended Friday morning due to inclement weather.
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Update: Play to resume at 2:40 ET. Afternoon tee times moved back 2 hours 25 minutes from original starting time.
Play at TPC Louisiana was officially stopped at 11:12 a.m. local time.
A slowing complex of rain and thunderstorms arrived in Avondale, Louisiana earlier in the day as the morning wave played through roughly an hour of rainfall before play halted. Heavy rain is expected for several hours, with over an inch of rainfall possible by early afternoon. The thunderstorms are expected to depart by 2:30 p.m. Windy conditions could remain when play resumes with gusts of 30-40 mph possible.
Only 10 groups finished their rounds as most of the morning wave was on the course when play stopped. The afternoon wave of tee times had not begun. Luke List and Henrik Norlander are the leaders in the clubhouse at 13-under. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are on pace to break the single-round record in Foursomes at the Zurich Classic. The defending champions are 9-under for the round. The previous record is 7-under, set three times, most recently by Jason Day and Jason Scrivener in 2022.
The weather is not expected to be an issue for the rest of the tournament. The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, high of 76 on Saturday with gusts between 20-25 mph. Sunday will be dry and breezy, high of 75.