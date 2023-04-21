Weather suspends play Friday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Only 10 groups finished their rounds as most of the morning wave was on the course when play stopped. The afternoon wave of tee times had not begun. Luke List and Henrik Norlander are the leaders in the clubhouse at 13-under. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are on pace to break the single-round record in Foursomes at the Zurich Classic. The defending champions are 9-under for the round. The previous record is 7-under, set three times, most recently by Jason Day and Jason Scrivener in 2022.