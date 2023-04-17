WiretoWire: Fitz fantastic on Hilton Head

Matt Fitzpatrick’s fascination with Harbour Town Golf Links dates back to childhood, when the Englishman visited Hilton Head with his family and enjoyed the beauty of the club’s iconic lighthouse. Now he has a trophy and plaid jacket to pair with the nostalgia . Fitzpatrick carded 17 under at the RBC Heritage and defeated Jordan Spieth with a birdie on the third playoff hole, stuffing a 187-yard approach to tap-in range on the par-4 18th, after both had matched pars on the first two playoff holes (Nos. 18 and 17, respectively). Fitzpatrick began the day as the leader and carded a final-round, 3-under 68 to match Spieth at 17 under; Spieth closed in 5-under 66 in a valiant defense of his 2022 title . “Other than the majors .. there isn't a higher one on my list than to win this one, and that's the truth,” Fitzpatrick said. “My family can tell you that, and my friends can tell you the same thing.” The reigning U.S. Open champion adds a second TOUR title and moves to No. 22 on the season-long FedExCup standings, 500 points accrued . The Hilton Head enthusiast is now part of Hilton Head history.