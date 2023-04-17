Jordan Spieth loses RBC Heritage playoff in valiant title defense
2 Min Read
Comes up short to Matt Fitzpatrick in three extra holes at Harbour Town
Written by Jim McCabe @PGATOUR
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – It is becoming a ritual here at the RBC Heritage on this third Sunday in April that Jordan Spieth pulls down the curtain on a festive tournament by signing autographs as twilight falls.
Well, OK, maybe two years doesn’t make a ritual, but in a scene that reminded folks of a year ago, Spieth was seen in just stocking feet putting his name to everything put in front of him. Selfies were cool, too. And to the young girl who screamed out, “Jordan, please come back,” he smiled and nodded his head.
Unlike last year, when Spieth won a playoff over Patrick Cantlay and was signing autographs just after 8 p.m., on Sunday he had an earlier shift, thanks to losing a three-hole playoff to Matt Fitzpatrick. While the trophy presentation was going on hundreds of yards away on the 18th green, Spieth was signing autographs at about 7:15 p.m., disappointed for sure, but quite pleased with the way his game had held up.
“I played way better than last year,” said Spieth, who started the day two behind Fitzpatrick but shot 66 – 267 to force a playoff. That his birdie putt on the first playoff hole didn’t fall still had him in disbelief a half hour after it happened.
“I don’t usually walk in putts,” said Spieth, conceding that he thought it was in.
It wasn’t, nor was his birdie putt at the second playoff hole, the par-3 17th, and when Fitzpatrick stuffed a 9-iron and birdied the third playoff hole, there was nothing to do but tip his cap.
Spieth comes up just short in title defense at RBC Heritage
“What he did on 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 in regulation was really impressive,” said Spieth, who watched the Englishman make a clutch par at the 14th to get within one, then birdie 15 and 16 to get into a tie.
“That pin on 16 is impossible and he stuck it right in there,” said Spieth.
Disheartened, but not dismayed, Spieth said he was taking nothing but positives from a second straight playoff performance at Harbour Town. “Unlike Bay Hill and Tampa where I had chances to win,” said Spieth, “today I hit most every shot I wanted.”
When he walked off the 14th tee with a one-shot lead over Fitzpatrick, having missed the green left on the stern par 3, Spieth told himself to hit four greens “and give myself four looks” coming in.
He didn’t quite pull it off (he missed the green at 18 in regulation but got it up-and-down) but for the most part, Spieth was thrilled to play so well and he was ecstatic over an atmosphere that he was still soaking up as twilight fell.
“It just shows you what you get with these designated events,” he said.