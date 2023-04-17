Jordan Spieth loses RBC Heritage playoff in valiant title defense

Unlike last year, when Spieth won a playoff over Patrick Cantlay and was signing autographs just after 8 p.m., on Sunday he had an earlier shift, thanks to losing a three-hole playoff to Matt Fitzpatrick. While the trophy presentation was going on hundreds of yards away on the 18th green, Spieth was signing autographs at about 7:15 p.m., disappointed for sure, but quite pleased with the way his game had held up.