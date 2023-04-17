Matt Fitzpatrick comes full circle in RBC Heritage triumph

To win it, Fitzpatrick had to be play tenaciously, which might not seem to fit when you study him. Fitzpatrick looks as young as he did in 2013 when he mowed through the field at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts to win the U.S. Amateur. He wears braces these days. To some, he'd be mistaken for the collegiate student which he was for a brief time at Northwestern eight years ago.