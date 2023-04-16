RBC Heritage payouts and points: Matt Fitzpatrick earns $3.6 million and 500 FedExCup points

Led by champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who defeated RBC Heritage defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third hole of sudden death fresh off the Englishman’s T10 at the Masters, five of the six who recorded a top-five finish at Harbour Town Golf Links played the major the previous week. Not only that, four of the five recorded a top 10 at Augusta National, while Patrick Cantlay finished T14. All in all, 32 of the 47 (or 68 percent) who made the trip from Augusta, Georgia, to the Lowcountry were among the 73 who made the cut.