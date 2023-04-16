PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
RBC Heritage payouts and points: Matt Fitzpatrick earns $3.6 million and 500 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    So much for a letdown.

    The annual narrative immediately post-Masters is that it wouldn’t be surprising if performances suffer for those who competed and contended at the season’s first major. While it can’t be ruled out for some, the fellas in pursuit of the title at the RBC Heritage were immune to the stresses of the situation.

    Led by champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who defeated RBC Heritage defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third hole of sudden death fresh off the Englishman’s T10 at the Masters, five of the six who recorded a top-five finish at Harbour Town Golf Links played the major the previous week. Not only that, four of the five recorded a top 10 at Augusta National, while Patrick Cantlay finished T14. All in all, 32 of the 47 (or 68 percent) who made the trip from Augusta, Georgia, to the Lowcountry were among the 73 who made the cut.

    Fitzpatrick also is the third consecutive champion of the RBC Heritage who cashed the previous week at the Masters, and he was one of only two with four rounds of par or better at Augusta National this year. Suffice it to say that the discomfort due to the bulging disc in his neck has been solved.

    At +3300 on BetMGM’s board to win at Harbour Town, Fitzpatrick was 12th-shortest in the stacked field of the designated event, but he claimed the 500 FedExCup points and $3.6 million reserved for the winner.

    Despite citing mental fatigue for playing too much golf pre-Masters, Spieth was available at +2000 to successfully defend his title at Harbour Town. That was good for T4-shortest to win.

    A year after Cantlay (+1400) lost in a playoff to Spieth at the RBC Heritage, he finished third for the third time. In six appearances, he has four podium finishes and a T7. He’s becoming his generation’s Luke Donald, who finished second five times and third twice but never prevailed at Harbour Town.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONPLAYER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)267/ -17500.000$3,600,000.00
    2Jordan Spieth (+2000)267/ -17300.000$2,180,000.00
    3Patrick Cantlay (+1400)268/ -16190.000$1,380,000.00
    4Xander Schauffele (+2500)269/ -15135.000$980,000.00
    T5Hayden Buckley (+30000)270/ -14105.000$772,500.00
    T5Sahith Theegala (+5000)270/ -14105.000$772,500.00
    T7Cam Davis (+20000)271/ -1382.500$607,500.00
    T7Emiliano Grillo (+25000)271/ -1382.500$607,500.00
    T7Brian Harman (+12500)271/ -1382.500$607,500.00
    T7Sungjae Im (+3500)271/ -1382.500$607,500.00
    T11Mark Hubbard (+40000)272/ -1263.000$445,000.00
    T11Taylor Moore (+12500)272/ -1263.000$445,000.00
    T11Chez Reavie (+50000)272/ -1263.000$445,000.00
    T11Scottie Scheffler (+800)272/ -1263.000$445,000.00
    T15Sam Burns (+4500)273/ -1152.000$335,000.00
    T15Tommy Fleetwood (+5500)273/ -1152.000$335,000.00
    T15Rickie Fowler (+5500)273/ -1152.000$335,000.00
    T15Jon Rahm (+800)273/ -1152.000$335,000.00
    T19Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+20000)274/ -1042.000$237,000.00
    T19Tyrrell Hatton (+4500)274/ -1042.000$237,000.00
    T19Russell Henley (+6600)274/ -1042.000$237,000.00
    T19Matt Kuchar (+4500)274/ -1042.000$237,000.00
    T19Patrick Rodgers (+20000)274/ -1042.000$237,000.00
    T19Carson Young (+75000)274/ -1042.000$237,000.00
    T25Denny McCarthy (+12500)275/ -933.250$160,500.00
    T25Justin Rose (+5500)275/ -933.250$160,500.00
    T25Justin Thomas (+2800)275/ -933.250$160,500.00
    T25Jimmy Walker (+75000)275/ -933.250$160,500.00
    T29Wyndham Clark (+10000)276/ -828.750$140,000.00
    T29Michael Thompson (+20000)276/ -828.750$140,000.00
    T31Corey Conners (+5500)277/ -720.800$107,400.00
    T31Tony Finau (+2500)277/ -720.800$107,400.00
    T31Ben Griffin (+25000)277/ -720.800$107,400.00
    T31Beau Hossler (+30000)277/ -720.800$107,400.00
    T31Patton Kizzire (+40000)277/ -720.800$107,400.00
    T31Nate Lashley (+50000)277/ -720.800$107,400.00
    T31Collin Morikawa (+2000)277/ -720.800$107,400.00
    T31Adam Schenk (+25000)277/ -720.800$107,400.00
    T31Adam Scott (+12500)277/ -720.800$107,400.00
    T31Gary Woodland (+10000)277/ -720.800$107,400.00
    T41James Hahn (+100000)278/ -612.214$71,000.00
    T41Lee Hodges (+25000)278/ -612.214$71,000.00
    T41Chris Kirk (+8000)278/ -612.214$71,000.00
    T41K.H. Lee (+12500)278/ -612.214$71,000.00
    T41Ben Martin (+20000)278/ -612.214$71,000.00
    T41Adam Svensson (+20000)278/ -612.214$71,000.00
    T41Nick Taylor (+20000)278/ -612.214$71,000.00
    T48Keegan Bradley (+8000)279/ -59.000$53,400.00
    T48Garrick Higgo (+40000)279/ -59.000$53,400.00
    T48Aaron Rai (+20000)279/ -59.000$53,400.00
    T51Kevin Streelman (+30000)280/ -47.500$49,133.34
    T51Brendon Todd (+15000)280/ -47.500$49,133.33
    T51Cameron Young (+2500)280/ -47.500$49,133.33
    T54Doug Ghim (+40000)281/ -36.250$47,200.00
    T54Zach Johnson (+40000)281/ -36.250$47,200.00
    T56Ernie Els (+100000)282/ -25.600$46,200.00
    T56Scott Stallings (+20000)282/ -25.600$46,200.00
    T56Danny Willett (+20000)282/ -25.600$46,200.00
    T59Viktor Hovland (+2500)283/ -14.900$44,800.00
    T59Adam Long (+50000)283/ -14.900$44,800.00
    T59Matthew NeSmith (+40000)283/ -14.900$44,800.00
    T59Andrew Putnam (+20000)283/ -14.900$44,800.00
    T63Harris English (+125000)284/ E4.100$43,200.00
    T63Lucas Herbert (+15000)284/ E4.100$43,200.00
    T63Max McGreevy (+100000)284/ E4.100$43,200.00
    T63Davis Thompson (+25000)284/ E4.100$43,200.00
    T67Luke Donald (+50000)285/ 13.300$41,600.00
    T67Jim Herman (+150000)285/ 13.300$41,600.00
    T67Shane Lowry (+3500)285/ 13.300$41,600.00
    T67Austin Smotherman (+50000)285/ 13.300$41,600.00
    71Justin Lower (+75000)288/ 42.900$40,600.00
    72Kramer Hickok (+50000)289/ 52.800$40,200.00
    73Justin Suh (+15000)292/ 82.700$39,800.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.