RBC Heritage payouts and points: Matt Fitzpatrick earns $3.6 million and 500 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
So much for a letdown.
The annual narrative immediately post-Masters is that it wouldn’t be surprising if performances suffer for those who competed and contended at the season’s first major. While it can’t be ruled out for some, the fellas in pursuit of the title at the RBC Heritage were immune to the stresses of the situation.
Led by champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who defeated RBC Heritage defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third hole of sudden death fresh off the Englishman’s T10 at the Masters, five of the six who recorded a top-five finish at Harbour Town Golf Links played the major the previous week. Not only that, four of the five recorded a top 10 at Augusta National, while Patrick Cantlay finished T14. All in all, 32 of the 47 (or 68 percent) who made the trip from Augusta, Georgia, to the Lowcountry were among the 73 who made the cut.
Fitzpatrick also is the third consecutive champion of the RBC Heritage who cashed the previous week at the Masters, and he was one of only two with four rounds of par or better at Augusta National this year. Suffice it to say that the discomfort due to the bulging disc in his neck has been solved.
At +3300 on BetMGM’s board to win at Harbour Town, Fitzpatrick was 12th-shortest in the stacked field of the designated event, but he claimed the 500 FedExCup points and $3.6 million reserved for the winner.
Despite citing mental fatigue for playing too much golf pre-Masters, Spieth was available at +2000 to successfully defend his title at Harbour Town. That was good for T4-shortest to win.
A year after Cantlay (+1400) lost in a playoff to Spieth at the RBC Heritage, he finished third for the third time. In six appearances, he has four podium finishes and a T7. He’s becoming his generation’s Luke Donald, who finished second five times and third twice but never prevailed at Harbour Town.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|PLAYER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)
|267/ -17
|500.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Jordan Spieth (+2000)
|267/ -17
|300.000
|$2,180,000.00
|3
|Patrick Cantlay (+1400)
|268/ -16
|190.000
|$1,380,000.00
|4
|Xander Schauffele (+2500)
|269/ -15
|135.000
|$980,000.00
|T5
|Hayden Buckley (+30000)
|270/ -14
|105.000
|$772,500.00
|T5
|Sahith Theegala (+5000)
|270/ -14
|105.000
|$772,500.00
|T7
|Cam Davis (+20000)
|271/ -13
|82.500
|$607,500.00
|T7
|Emiliano Grillo (+25000)
|271/ -13
|82.500
|$607,500.00
|T7
|Brian Harman (+12500)
|271/ -13
|82.500
|$607,500.00
|T7
|Sungjae Im (+3500)
|271/ -13
|82.500
|$607,500.00
|T11
|Mark Hubbard (+40000)
|272/ -12
|63.000
|$445,000.00
|T11
|Taylor Moore (+12500)
|272/ -12
|63.000
|$445,000.00
|T11
|Chez Reavie (+50000)
|272/ -12
|63.000
|$445,000.00
|T11
|Scottie Scheffler (+800)
|272/ -12
|63.000
|$445,000.00
|T15
|Sam Burns (+4500)
|273/ -11
|52.000
|$335,000.00
|T15
|Tommy Fleetwood (+5500)
|273/ -11
|52.000
|$335,000.00
|T15
|Rickie Fowler (+5500)
|273/ -11
|52.000
|$335,000.00
|T15
|Jon Rahm (+800)
|273/ -11
|52.000
|$335,000.00
|T19
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+20000)
|274/ -10
|42.000
|$237,000.00
|T19
|Tyrrell Hatton (+4500)
|274/ -10
|42.000
|$237,000.00
|T19
|Russell Henley (+6600)
|274/ -10
|42.000
|$237,000.00
|T19
|Matt Kuchar (+4500)
|274/ -10
|42.000
|$237,000.00
|T19
|Patrick Rodgers (+20000)
|274/ -10
|42.000
|$237,000.00
|T19
|Carson Young (+75000)
|274/ -10
|42.000
|$237,000.00
|T25
|Denny McCarthy (+12500)
|275/ -9
|33.250
|$160,500.00
|T25
|Justin Rose (+5500)
|275/ -9
|33.250
|$160,500.00
|T25
|Justin Thomas (+2800)
|275/ -9
|33.250
|$160,500.00
|T25
|Jimmy Walker (+75000)
|275/ -9
|33.250
|$160,500.00
|T29
|Wyndham Clark (+10000)
|276/ -8
|28.750
|$140,000.00
|T29
|Michael Thompson (+20000)
|276/ -8
|28.750
|$140,000.00
|T31
|Corey Conners (+5500)
|277/ -7
|20.800
|$107,400.00
|T31
|Tony Finau (+2500)
|277/ -7
|20.800
|$107,400.00
|T31
|Ben Griffin (+25000)
|277/ -7
|20.800
|$107,400.00
|T31
|Beau Hossler (+30000)
|277/ -7
|20.800
|$107,400.00
|T31
|Patton Kizzire (+40000)
|277/ -7
|20.800
|$107,400.00
|T31
|Nate Lashley (+50000)
|277/ -7
|20.800
|$107,400.00
|T31
|Collin Morikawa (+2000)
|277/ -7
|20.800
|$107,400.00
|T31
|Adam Schenk (+25000)
|277/ -7
|20.800
|$107,400.00
|T31
|Adam Scott (+12500)
|277/ -7
|20.800
|$107,400.00
|T31
|Gary Woodland (+10000)
|277/ -7
|20.800
|$107,400.00
|T41
|James Hahn (+100000)
|278/ -6
|12.214
|$71,000.00
|T41
|Lee Hodges (+25000)
|278/ -6
|12.214
|$71,000.00
|T41
|Chris Kirk (+8000)
|278/ -6
|12.214
|$71,000.00
|T41
|K.H. Lee (+12500)
|278/ -6
|12.214
|$71,000.00
|T41
|Ben Martin (+20000)
|278/ -6
|12.214
|$71,000.00
|T41
|Adam Svensson (+20000)
|278/ -6
|12.214
|$71,000.00
|T41
|Nick Taylor (+20000)
|278/ -6
|12.214
|$71,000.00
|T48
|Keegan Bradley (+8000)
|279/ -5
|9.000
|$53,400.00
|T48
|Garrick Higgo (+40000)
|279/ -5
|9.000
|$53,400.00
|T48
|Aaron Rai (+20000)
|279/ -5
|9.000
|$53,400.00
|T51
|Kevin Streelman (+30000)
|280/ -4
|7.500
|$49,133.34
|T51
|Brendon Todd (+15000)
|280/ -4
|7.500
|$49,133.33
|T51
|Cameron Young (+2500)
|280/ -4
|7.500
|$49,133.33
|T54
|Doug Ghim (+40000)
|281/ -3
|6.250
|$47,200.00
|T54
|Zach Johnson (+40000)
|281/ -3
|6.250
|$47,200.00
|T56
|Ernie Els (+100000)
|282/ -2
|5.600
|$46,200.00
|T56
|Scott Stallings (+20000)
|282/ -2
|5.600
|$46,200.00
|T56
|Danny Willett (+20000)
|282/ -2
|5.600
|$46,200.00
|T59
|Viktor Hovland (+2500)
|283/ -1
|4.900
|$44,800.00
|T59
|Adam Long (+50000)
|283/ -1
|4.900
|$44,800.00
|T59
|Matthew NeSmith (+40000)
|283/ -1
|4.900
|$44,800.00
|T59
|Andrew Putnam (+20000)
|283/ -1
|4.900
|$44,800.00
|T63
|Harris English (+125000)
|284/ E
|4.100
|$43,200.00
|T63
|Lucas Herbert (+15000)
|284/ E
|4.100
|$43,200.00
|T63
|Max McGreevy (+100000)
|284/ E
|4.100
|$43,200.00
|T63
|Davis Thompson (+25000)
|284/ E
|4.100
|$43,200.00
|T67
|Luke Donald (+50000)
|285/ 1
|3.300
|$41,600.00
|T67
|Jim Herman (+150000)
|285/ 1
|3.300
|$41,600.00
|T67
|Shane Lowry (+3500)
|285/ 1
|3.300
|$41,600.00
|T67
|Austin Smotherman (+50000)
|285/ 1
|3.300
|$41,600.00
|71
|Justin Lower (+75000)
|288/ 4
|2.900
|$40,600.00
|72
|Kramer Hickok (+50000)
|289/ 5
|2.800
|$40,200.00
|73
|Justin Suh (+15000)
|292/ 8
|2.700
|$39,800.00
