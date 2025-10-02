PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Draws and Fades: Michael Thorbjornsen the man to beat at Sanderson Farms Championship

3 Min Read

Draws and Fades

Highlights | Round 1 | Sanderson Farms Championship

Highlights | Round 1 | Sanderson Farms Championship

    Written by Brad Thomas

    The Sanderson Farms Championship is officially underway, and the first round was filled with birdies. With a projected cutline of 3 or 4-under, those golfers who started slowly will need strong showings in Round 2 to avoid a missed cut.

    That said, there are four golfers tied for the lead at 7-under (Eric Cole, Sam Ryder, Garrick Higgo and Danny Walker) and a total of 12 golfers who are 5-under or better.

    After a 7-under 65, Garrick Higgo is the in-tournament favorite at +700. A win this week would be the South African’s second this year (Corales Puntacana Championship) and third of his career. Higgo gained +1.85 strokes off the tee and was hot with the putter, gaining another +2.27 strokes on the green.

    Updated odds to win Sanderson Farms Championship (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

    • +700: Garrick Higgo
    • +1000: Michael Thorbjornsen
    • +1200: Kevin Yu
    • +1400: Eric Cole
    • +1800: Max Homa, Sam Ryder
    • +2200: Vince Whaley
    • +2500: J.T. Poston, Danny Walker, Rico Hoey

    While Higgo is the current favorite this week, there’s a better bet just a little bit further down the board that has my attention.

    Michael Thorbjornsen (+1000) to win

    I was high on Michael Thorbjorsen coming into this week. Now just two back and at +1000, he becomes the man to beat.

    Thorbjornsen finished the round 5-under while gaining +4.40 strokes on approach. He gained a total of +5.04 ball-striking, one of the highest tallies in the field. Thorbjornsen also finished birdie-birdie to head into the clubhouse with a bit of momentum to bring into Friday afternoon’s tee time.


    On the range with Michael Thorbjornsen at Sanderson Farms

    On the range with Michael Thorbjornsen at Sanderson Farms


    Even with Thorbjornsen being in a share fifth place, there’s still room for improvement in his game. He lost -0.71 strokes putting and another -0.90 Around-the-Green. On No. 15, he three-putted from eight feet away, and on No. 6, he left his pitch short of the green, resulting in a bogey.

    Those are fixable mistakes. He’s striking the ball well and should have a ton of confidence playing on this course. Look for him to make some noise these next three days and have a chance to win come Sunday.

    Another bet I’d like to advocate for is Kevin Yu to finish inside the Top 10 at +115. Like Thorbjornsen, he shot a 5-under-67. The defending champion looked smooth out there and was able to have a bogey-free round.

    Yu was locked in off the tee. He hit 11 of 14 fairways and gained +1.92 strokes. He was also dialed in with his irons, hitting 16 of 18 greens in regulation, gaining him +2.47 strokes on approach. His +4.39 strokes gained ball striking was the second highest in the field, only behind Thorbjornsen.

    However, with how well the round went for Yu, it felt as if he left a few strokes out there. Of the golfers, T5 or better, he lost the most strokes on putting. His -1.46 SG: Putting tally was the worst by over 0.71 strokes.

    Last year, when he won this event, he gained a total of +8.68 strokes on putting, and he gained no less than +1.99 strokes on the putting surface in any of the rounds.

    It’s remarkable that he’s shot a 67 and is only two strokes back while losing nearly a stroke and a half to the field putting. Last year, he proved that he could putt out here. I expect him to rebound on the greens and once again be in contention in Jackson.

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-522-4700 today.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Noah Goodwin betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 30, 2025

    Matteo Manassero betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    T1

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T1

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T1

    Sam Ryder
    USA
    S. Ryder
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T1

    USA
    S. Ryder
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T1

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    -7

    T1

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T1

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    -5

    T5

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Kevin Yu
    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    -5

    T5

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW