The Five: Most unique trophies on PGA TOUR

We tipped our hand at the beginning, but Reveille the Rooster gets the nod as the top trophy on TOUR. Since its creation more than a decade ago, it has stuck out – shirking the traditional cup-style trophy for a bronze rooster that fits the unique and zany background of the tournament. It’s become popular enough to garner Reveille merchandise sold on the grounds. It also stands out among the crowd. While the Korn Ferry Tour has become a hotbed for unique trophies, the Sanderson Farms Championship is one of the few PGA TOUR tournaments that has put a unique spin on its crowning hardware.