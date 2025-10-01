The Five: Most unique trophies on PGA TOUR
3 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic
It’s Sanderson Farms Championship week, which means it’s also the week that one of the best trophies on the PGA TOUR will get handed out.
That’s a bold statement, but one we’re willing to stand by here at PGATOUR.COM. The trophy is a replica rooster named Reveille, which has been given to the winner of the event since 2014.
Where does it rank among unique trophies given out across all PGA TOUR-sanctioned events? That’s what we are deciding today. Sorry to the Masters and RBC Heritage, we are excluding jackets. We are only talking hardware. Here’s the top five. Let’s go.
5. Truist Championship
Sepp Straka holds the Truist Championship trophy after his win in 2025. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
There’s only one year of history to go off of, and the trophy will likely change in its second year, but that’s part of the reason that the 2025 Truist Championship trophy gets the nod here.
While Quail Hollow Golf Club is the longtime host of the Truist Championship (new sponsorship began in 2025), the tournament took a one-year detour to play at Philadelphia Cricket Club while Quail Hollow prepped to host the PGA Championship.
That yielded a unique trophy unique to its host venue, as winner Sepp Straka earned a metal, replica cricket bat. It’s sleek, simple, and a limited edition that’s completely different than any other trophy on the PGA TOUR calendar.
4. BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Ryan Gerard (left) holds the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX trophy and his caddie (right) holds a ceremonial hubcap. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
We depart from the PGA TOUR to point out a few of the best Korn Ferry Tour trophies that crack the list, beginning with the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. The winner of this Korn Ferry Tour event gets a replica steering wheel from a BMW X7.
Could we get this installed in an actual vehicle? Unlikely, but we can’t say for certain until someone tries it. The pro-am champion also receives a replica rim of a BMW vehicle.
What puts it over the edge? BMW also sponsors events on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, but neither trophy comes close to replicating the uniqueness of the steering wheel.
3. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
Myles Creighton holds the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open trophy after his win in 2025. (William Purnell/Getty Images)
It’s only fitting that Wichita, the “Air Capital of the World,” would have a trophy befitting that moniker.
The large propeller is surely a nightmare for the champion to fit in a suitcase on their way back home, but it sticks out as one of the most unique trophies in all of golf.
Unlike other tournaments, this trophy has remained through multiple sponsorships. That’s tough to do and speaks to its popularity. The only shame is that nobody has won the event twice since they started giving out propellers and used their hardware to build their own plane. Someday, we hope.
2. Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation
Zach Bauchou holds the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation trophy after his win in 2025. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation trophy is an embodiment of the surrounding area of Nashville, Tennessee. The full-size replica Gibson Les Paul guitar is made of blackened steel and bronze and weighs roughly 40 pounds. The global headquarters of Gibson is located in Nashville.
The trophy has been given to the winner of the Korn Ferry Tour event since 2021. It’s easy on the eyes and, at least to this golf writer, seems the most aesthetically pleasing to put on display in your house. The only knock: It’s not a functioning guitar. If you could actually play it, it might just be No. 1.
1. Sanderson Farms Championship
Kevin Yu gives the Sanderson Farms trophy a kiss. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
We tipped our hand at the beginning, but Reveille the Rooster gets the nod as the top trophy on TOUR. Since its creation more than a decade ago, it has stuck out – shirking the traditional cup-style trophy for a bronze rooster that fits the unique and zany background of the tournament. It’s become popular enough to garner Reveille merchandise sold on the grounds. It also stands out among the crowd. While the Korn Ferry Tour has become a hotbed for unique trophies, the Sanderson Farms Championship is one of the few PGA TOUR tournaments that has put a unique spin on its crowning hardware.