Sam Ryder betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Sam Ryder returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Ryder looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Ryder at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Ryder's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|2023
|T45
|71-70-71-70
|-6
|2022
|T51
|70-67-74-68
|-9
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2020
|MC
|70-72
|-2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 45th at 6-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|19.756
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Ryder has an average of -0.707 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged -0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.241
|-0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.019
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.019
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.618
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.340
|-0.380
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.241 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a -0.019 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
- Ryder has accumulated 368 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
