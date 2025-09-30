PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sam Ryder betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Ryder returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Ryder looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Ryder's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-70+4
    2023T4571-70-71-70-6
    2022T5170-67-74-68-9
    2021MC72-71-1
    2020MC70-72-2

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 45th at 6-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT571-62-68-69-14--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3069-69-70-68-12--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT4064-66-74-69-11--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC74-74+6--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT2569-65-68-71-1519.756

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.707 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged -0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.241-0.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.019-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.0190.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6180.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.340-0.380

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.241 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a -0.019 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
    • Ryder has accumulated 368 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

