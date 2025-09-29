Kevin Velo betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Kevin Velo fo the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kevin Velo will tee off at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from Oct. 2-5 for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. This marks Velo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Velo at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Velo's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kevin Velo's recent performances
- Velo has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.671 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has averaged -0.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kevin Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.078
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.363
|-0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.027
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.616
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.927
|-0.550
Kevin Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 ranks 82nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Velo sports a -0.363 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 162nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.18% of the time.
- Velo has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 184th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
