Find out precision needed for making Scottie Scheffler's Tiger Woods-designed irons

“I kind of got an understanding of exactly where he likes to see his grip, but I still don't think I could ever get it right without him being here,” Rietveld said jokingly. “He's just that much of a perfectionist when it comes to it. But yeah, the club is in exactly the same spec as his 6-iron, same loft, same lie angle, same shaft. These grips are a different kind of total weight, but we still have managed to get it perfectly to default. So what an operation that is, but he loves it.”