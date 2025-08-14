Find out precision needed for making Scottie Scheffler's Tiger Woods-designed irons
4 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Precision. Routine. Meticulous.
Defending FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler is the epitome of the words listed. He’s practiced like a professional since a young age, with the same coach, Randy Smith, that he uses to this day. Every session includes the same grip trainer for reinforcing fundamentals. He even spent $50 on eBay for a divot repair tool to replace the lost one he had been using for years because it just works.
So it’s no surprise that this consistency bleeds into the golf clubs Scheffler uses. Mirroring one of the game's greats and Scheffler’s idol growing up, Tiger Woods, the 82-time PGA TOUR winner is the reason why Scheffler plays TaylorMade’s Woods-designed irons.
“I watched the way Tiger struck and shaped the ball when I played with him at the Masters in 2020, and that was all I needed to see to want to try them,” Scheffler told TaylorMade.
Scheffler’s routine with his clubs continues with the team on the TaylorMade Tour Truck. Adrian Rietveld, TaylorMade’s senior tour manager, is a vital member of the diligent process of preparing the bag for the world No. 1.
“Every week without fail, Scottie Scheffler gives me his bag, and I check through every single detail,” Rietveld said. “... On each tournament week, when I get his clubs, I know to check the spec, and I'm looking at the overall club, making sure that it's still in good shape. And then I will just check his loft and lie.”
It’s a process he’s done so many times, he knows the numbers by heart. Name an iron, and Rietveld can name the lofts and lies without hesitation — each iron changing by four-degree increments in loft angle and half a degree in lie angle. While Reitveld knows the numbers, Scheffler, most of the time, has an inclination that something could be even half a degree off before the clubs have even been checked, a testament to his elite feel and constant routine.
“Sometimes he'll say before we've even checked the clubs, ‘When I'm done practicing today, can you check the clubs?’” Rietveld added. “Most of the time, he's pretty much spot on that something's happened in the spec that needs to put him back in shape.”
Rietveld even includes Scheffler’s training-grip-equipped 6-iron in the process, which the team matched to the specific swing weight Scheffler requires by adding lead tape to the head.
“I kind of got an understanding of exactly where he likes to see his grip, but I still don't think I could ever get it right without him being here,” Rietveld said jokingly. “He's just that much of a perfectionist when it comes to it. But yeah, the club is in exactly the same spec as his 6-iron, same loft, same lie angle, same shaft. These grips are a different kind of total weight, but we still have managed to get it perfectly to default. So what an operation that is, but he loves it.”
The P7TWs have a slightly longer blade length than traditional muscleback irons, and TaylorMade added tungsten to the toe of the club to move the center of gravity towards the center of the face. Another important feature on the lineup that Woods helped design is the milled sole grind, ensuring precision in every iron set, while the CNC-machined sole and leading edge promote consistent turf interaction.
Interestingly, when Scheffler moved into the P7TWs, the team at TaylorMade, along with coach Smith, worked on shortening the length to a less bulky swingweight of D4. Scheffler had been playing a weighty D7 prior.
“One thing that's quite cool about his call, his latest spec is that he actually used to play an inch longer. And if you look at his physique, he's a pretty big guy, but what happened going shorter for him meant that we could control the swing weights a lot better,” Rietveld explained. “So for Scottie, this is a great thing. His clubs are nicely manageable so that he doesn't have to compromise or sacrifice anything in his feel when using a set of irons.
A close-up look at Scottie Scheffler's TaylorMade P7TW irons. (TaylorMade Golf)
With a difference in shaft length from his older specs, a lie angle change was needed to match the turf interaction Scheffler was used to. Reitveld ended up bending the Scheffler's P7TWs a degree upright, and the set was finished.
Since the switch, Scheffler has led the TOUR in Strokes Gained approach for three of the last four seasons. His P7TWs have been ever-present in the bag for his 17 TOUR victories (including four majors) and 2024 FedExCup-winning campaign, and he's now looking to be the first to win the TOUR's ultimate prize back-to-back.