Collin Morikawa makes putter switch at Procore Championship, looks to improve ahead of Ryder Cup

Morikawa hasn’t been afraid to try new flatsticks to help figure out how to help his conundrum on the putting surfaces. So far in 2025, Morikawa has used his usual gamer, a TaylorMade TP Soto, plus another bladed option in the Logan Olson 1.0 Round, as well as mallet-style putters in the TaylorMade Spider Tour V and another prototype created specially for him from the TaylorMade Putter Lab.