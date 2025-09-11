Collin Morikawa makes putter switch at Procore Championship, looks to improve ahead of Ryder Cup
3 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron
As the Ryder Cup tune-up takes place for the 10 U.S. Team members at the Procore Championship, Captain’s Pick Collin Morikawa has taken the opportunity to put a new putter through its paces.
Preparation for the first event of the FedExCup Fall in Napa, California, started as soon as the Playoffs ended for the six-time PGA TOUR winner, and he was spotted rolling with a custom center-shafted TaylorMade Spider Tour V on his first days back on the course.
“I got straight to work the Monday right after (TOUR Championship),” Morikawa said Wednesday in California. “I'm really trying to figure out these irons and it's crazy to say, but – and the putting as well. I've got a new putter in the bag this week, which I did a lot of work that Monday right after TOUR Champ.”
Morikawa hasn’t been afraid to try new flatsticks to help figure out how to help his conundrum on the putting surfaces. So far in 2025, Morikawa has used his usual gamer, a TaylorMade TP Soto, plus another bladed option in the Logan Olson 1.0 Round, as well as mallet-style putters in the TaylorMade Spider Tour V and another prototype created specially for him from the TaylorMade Putter Lab.
At one point during the season in his search to get better on the greens, Morikawa described himself as “putting like a blind man” in the opening round of the Rocket Classic.
This time around at the Silverado Resort, the two-time major champion is gaming the TaylorMade Tour V head again, but with a twist. Bringing a new concept to the Morikawa putter search, he's using a center shaft.
A look at the center-shaft TaylorMade Spider Tour V putter. (TaylorMade)
Center shafts are back in fashion on the PGA TOUR this season, with Hideki Matsuyama starting the year at The Sentry with a record-setting victory using a custom center-shafted Scotty Cameron 009 M Tour Prototype. Garrick Higgo and Brian Harman both followed the Japanese star with wins using putters with center shafts before U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun became the first major champion to use a "zero-torque" L.A.B. Golf putter featuring a center shaft.
While Morikawa's putter isn't classed as zero-torque, the performance benefits of centering the shaft help evenly balance the weight across the face, make alignment easier and reduce both the arc and the putter rotation in the stroke. Morikawa’s new putter also features a single dot sight line to help with his aim.
At 141st in Strokes Gained: Putting on TOUR this season, Morikawa likely hopes that with the new wand, he can bring an improved putting game this week before representing his nation at the end of the month at Bethpage Black, host of the 45th Ryder Cup.
“Obviously, you need to make the putts, but that's just something I've been fighting over the past few years is just there's a difference of missing it 20 feet left and 20 feet right,” Morikawa said. “It's the same number no matter what, you know, strokes gained and stuff, but I want to know where my misses are going.
“That's what I've been working on really, really hard and it's been really good work, just got to keep getting where I want to be in a couple weeks. But everything's feeling great so far, heading into this week at least.”