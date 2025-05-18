Winner's bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to win PGA Championship, third major title
2 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler's new shoe | Behind the Design
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRX
Scottie Scheffler claimed his third major title, running away with victory on the final nine at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, to win the PGA Championship by five strokes.
Compared to his record-tying setup that he used to win THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last outing at TPC Craig Ranch, Scheffler opted for a TaylorMade Qi35 7-wood at 21 degrees, instead of his Srixon ZU85 3-iron.
The decision was made to start the week, to deal with the thick rough and tough conditions in Charlotte, which warranted a higher launching ball flight with the longer clubs.
"The golf course is going to play really long, the rough is thick, and the run-up areas after this kind of rain are going to be really soft, and the greens are still going to be really firm because they're new," Scheffler said during his pre-tournament press conference. "You have to be able to land the ball up on the green. You can't really run it up around this golf course. That's one aspect that you've got to think about."
According to TaylorMade, Scheffler's self-dubbed “high one” launched at 14.9 degrees at 5175 RPM with the carry distance at 245 yards at 160 mph ball speed.
See the clubs Scheffler used for victory below.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
7-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks SM10 (60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grip: Golf Pride Pro Only
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1