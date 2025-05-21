The Five: Take a closer look at five most underrated performers on PGA TOUR this season

At No. 7 – yes, seventh – in the FedExCup, Conners is having the best season of any non-winner on TOUR. He has five top 10s, third-most this season behind only Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas (is that any good?), top 20s in seven of his last eight starts – and he’s showing up in the biggest events. Conners finished T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship, T8 at the Masters and T19 at the PGA Championship. It’s the first time in his career that he’s finished inside the top-20 of the first two majors of the year.