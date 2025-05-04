Winner's bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to win and join the record books at THE CJ CUP
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler hits 30-under with birdie at THE CJ CUP
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRX
With a final-round 8-under 63 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler captured his 14th PGA TOUR victory and first of the 2025 PGA TOUR season.
Scheffler ran away from the field at TPC Craig Ranch, tying the lowest 72-hole total in TOUR competition at 253 strokes.
The world No. 1 was spotted earlier in the week in Dallas testing the new TaylorMade Qi35 drivers, but stuck with his trusty Qi10 to collect his 10th win worldwide with the driver since March 2024. Scheffler did, however, add a new Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks SM10 60-degree wedge to his bag for THE CJ CUP.
Scheffler opted for a lower-bounce Titleist K grind, which features a wider, more forgiving sole compared to other grind setups including the T grind, which he had been using in the WedgeWorks SM9 Proto. Scheffler has previously used the K grind, winning the 2022 Masters with the same spec but in an older SM8 design.
See the clubs Scheffler used for victory below.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks SM10 (60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grip: Golf Pride Pro Only
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1