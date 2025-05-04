PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Winner's bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to win and join the record books at THE CJ CUP

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRX

    With a final-round 8-under 63 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler captured his 14th PGA TOUR victory and first of the 2025 PGA TOUR season.

    Scheffler ran away from the field at TPC Craig Ranch, tying the lowest 72-hole total in TOUR competition at 253 strokes.

    The world No. 1 was spotted earlier in the week in Dallas testing the new TaylorMade Qi35 drivers, but stuck with his trusty Qi10 to collect his 10th win worldwide with the driver since March 2024. Scheffler did, however, add a new Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks SM10 60-degree wedge to his bag for THE CJ CUP.

    Scheffler opted for a lower-bounce Titleist K grind, which features a wider, more forgiving sole compared to other grind setups including the T grind, which he had been using in the WedgeWorks SM9 Proto. Scheffler has previously used the K grind, winning the 2022 Masters with the same spec but in an older SM8 design.

    See the clubs Scheffler used for victory below.

    Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

    Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
    Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks SM10 (60-06K)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
    Grip: Golf Pride Pro Only

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
