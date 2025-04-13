Winner's bag: See clubs Rory McIlroy used for playoff win at Masters to complete career Grand Slam
1 Min Read
Rory McIlroy goes for career Grand Slam
Written by GolfWRX
Rory McIlroy earned his fifth major championship victory, third win of the season and first major championship since the 2014 PGA Championship on Sunday at the 2025 Masters Tournament. His win at Augusta National Golf Club marked his 29th career victory and earned him his first green jacket.
Beginning the day with a two-stroke lead, McIlroy rebounded from a double bogey to start to pull out to a five-shot lead through 10 holes. But after another double bogey at the par-5 13th, McIlroy had to dig deep again and made birdie at the par-5 15th and par-4 17th but faltered with a bogey at the 18th to finish tied with a resurgent Justin Rose through 72 holes. McIlroy went on to birdie the first hole of the playoff to claim victory and complete the career Grand Slam.
McIlroy joins Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win all four major championships and complete the career Grand Slam.
The win at Augusta National was spurred by a recent ball change for McIlroy, who switched from TaylorMade’s TP5x to the TP5. Learn more here about the reason behind his decision.
See the clubs he used for victory below.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X
Irons: TaylorMade P760 (4), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)
Shaft: Project X 7.0 (4-9)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46-09SB, 50-09SB, 54-11SB, 60-08LB)
Shafts: Project X 6.5 (46-54), Project X 6.5 Wedge (60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour
Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Ball: TaylorMade TP5