Winner's bag: See clubs Rory McIlroy used for playoff win at Masters to complete career Grand Slam

Beginning the day with a two-stroke lead, McIlroy rebounded from a double bogey to start to pull out to a five-shot lead through 10 holes. But after another double bogey at the par-5 13th, McIlroy had to dig deep again and made birdie at the par-5 15th and par-4 17th but faltered with a bogey at the 18th to finish tied with a resurgent Justin Rose through 72 holes. McIlroy went on to birdie the first hole of the playoff to claim victory and complete the career Grand Slam.