How Rory McIlroy’s new ball has changed his game before Masters Tournament

The TP5 offers more spin on approach shots and shots around the green, with a slightly softer feel than the TP5x. It also launches a bit lower than its TP5x counterpart. When TaylorMade released the latest editions of the TP5 and TP5x balls last year – its first update to the line in three years – it said the TP5x was the fastest ball the company had ever created, while the TP5 was its softest. The latest edition of the TP5 also spins less on driver shots than previous iterations while still offering more spin with the irons. That was one reason McIlroy made the move.