Viktor Hovland explains why he’s switching drivers at Masters

“I guess that new shaft is a little bit stiffer at the bottom, and with the G440, it’s way more forgiving,” Hovland said. “So the heel strikes and the toe strikes I’m able to keep the ball speed up compared to the other mishits. And the spin is just way tighter. If I hit it off the toe, it doesn’t drop down to 1,700 rpm, and if I hit it off the heel, it doesn’t go 3,200 rpm. Really just excited about how much tighter the dispersion was and even getting a little bit more ball speed out with the new driver. Yeah, it’ll be exciting to see how it goes out there. Yes, the new VeloCore Plus shaft, whatever. I’m not too big into shafts and stuff.”