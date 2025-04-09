Why mini-drivers are made for Masters Tournament

“I think there are enough holes, like 13, where you don’t want to hit it too far, and you don’t want to hit it too short, and if you have something where you’re a little more confident working from right to left, it could be worth (using it at the Masters) just for the 13th hole if you think about it,” he said. “It’s very important for you to have your tee ball in the right spot on that hole. And even No. 10, off the tee is a really good one to sling and get it working right to left, so if it’s easier to … hit a low 2-wood off the tee from right to left, that may be a better play.”