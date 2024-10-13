Winner's Bag: See clubs Matt McCarty used for first victory at Black Desert Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRXGolfWRX.com
Matt McCarty claimed his first victory on the PGA TOUR in just his second start as a TOUR member, after earning a Three-Victory Promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour this summer. The left-hander ran away on the back nine at the Black Desert Championship, accentuated by a tap-in eagle at the 310-yard par-14th, and won by three shots in Ivins, Utah, for his maiden victory.
McCarty admits he’s not much of a tinkerer with his equipment – growing up as a lefty, he says he learned to play with whatever clubs were available to him, but his bag is highlighted by a five-year-old Ping G410 3-wood released back in 2019, and a unique stamp on his wedges.
“I’ve had this thing for a while – it’s probably one of the last lefty 410s that we got, so hopefully this thing hangs on for a while,” McCarty told PGATOUR.COM last week at the Sanderson Farms. “I don’t like changing 3-woods too much. I feel like once you find something, I feel like it’s a unique club. Just kind of go with what you want.”
Another talking point about McCarty's bag is his distinctive "Butter Fingers" wedge stamp on his 50-degree Ping Glide Forged Pro wedge, and the story to go along with it.
“I got ‘Butter Fingers’ stamped on my 50-degree,” McCarty explains. “I dropped my club on the ball, got a shot penalty in a Korn Ferry event in Sarasota this summer, so my caddie (Devrath Das) thought it’d be funny to put ‘Butter Fingers’ on it, so that’s where we’re at … we haven’t dropped it since, I guess that’s good mojo.”
McCarty and his caddie Das have been together for three seasons and made the jump to the PGA TOUR after the duo put together three wins in six starts this summer on the Korn Ferry Tour. Check out the clubs McCarty used to claim his first TOUR victory at the Black Desert Resort.
Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X
3-wood: Ping G410 (14.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
7-wood: Ping G430 Max (21 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Ping Blueprint S (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50-S10, 54-S10, 60T6)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Ping PLD Custom Tyne C
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 2.0
Grips: Lamkin Crossline Cord
Ball: TaylorMade TP5