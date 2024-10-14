WiretoWire: Monumental Matt McCarty victorious in Utah

Matt McCarty wasn’t always a quick learner in professional golf, but that is changing quickly. McCarty, 26, earned his first PGA TOUR card with three wins in six Korn Ferry Tour starts this summer, securing a Three-Victory Promotion in late August. It took him three seasons to earn that card, and now he’s a TOUR winner in just three TOUR starts. McCarty won the inaugural Black Desert Championship in steady fashion, carrying a two-stroke lead into the final round at Utah’s Black Desert Resort and closing in 4-under 68 for a three-stroke win over Stephan Jaeger at 23-under 261. McCarty had already qualified for next year’s THE PLAYERS Championship and U.S. Open as the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-long champion, and his Black Desert victory qualifies him for the Masters and The Sentry, in addition to securing fully exempt TOUR status through 2026. He’s just the second player to earn a Three-Victory Promotion and win on TOUR in the same year, joining Jason Gore in 2005. It’s a lot to process for McCarty, a Phoenix-area native who played five seasons at Santa Clara University, where his teammates included Devrath Das – who has worked as McCarty’s caddie for the past three seasons. The duo shared a memorable walk up the 72nd hole amidst a postcard-worthy mountain landscape, punctuated by a tap-in birdie and a hug to rubber-stamp the moment. “To do it like this, I don’t know how you could expect this, to be honest,” McCarty said afterward. “It’s just been a crazy last few months for me. It’s been a lot of fun.”