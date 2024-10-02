The Five: All about PGA TOUR's newest member Matt McCarty

McCarty’s success in 2024 is the culmination of a life’s work and evidence that a third time around the Korn Ferry Tour was indeed the charm. After finishing his fifth-year senior season at Santa Clara University in the spring of 2021, he earned Korn Ferry Tour membership via Q-School that fall and finished No. 55 on the season-long standings as a rookie in 2022. He improved to No. 35 on the standings in 2023, finishing tied for 14th at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship despite two water balls leading to a quadruple bogey on his final hole of the third round. Had he made par on that hole, he would have finished solo fifth and earned a TOUR card. Undeterred, he elevated his game to a new level in 2024, winning three times in a six-event span – at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, and Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron – to secure the 13th Three-Victory Promotion in Korn Ferry Tour history. McCarty was also an accomplished junior and collegiate player – he won the 2014 Arizona Junior Match Play, shared individual medalist honors at the 2015 Arizona high school state championship as a senior, and led Santa Clara in scoring average as a junior (71.26), senior (71.19) and fifth-year senior (71.00) before turning pro in summer 2021. He also reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, alongside college teammate Derek Ackerman.