Oklahoma State’s Preston Stout leads by one entering final round at NCAA Championship
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Oklahoma State junior Preston Stout holds a one-shot lead heading into the final round at the NCAA Championship. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)
CARLSBAD, Calif. – Oklahoma State junior Preston Stout, the No. 3-ranked amateur in the world, carded a 7-under 65 on Sunday and leads by one entering the final round of the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa. The Cowboys are T4 on the team leaderboard, and Stout has a lead on the individual leaderboard over Arizona senior Filip Jakubcik (PGA TOUR University No. 8), Alabama sophomore William Jennings and Vanderbilt freshman Will Hartman, who share second at 10-under par.
Stout’s two-year PGA TOUR University record started in June 2025, and in the last 12 months he has four collegiate victories, including his third straight win at the Big 12 Championship. He also won the Northeast Amateur and represented the United States at the Palmer Cup and Walker Cup, and he is poised to be one of the top-ranked players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2027.
This year’s race for No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2026 is still undetermined, as No. 1 Ben James (Virginia) and No. 2 Christiaan Maas (Texas) are tied for 22nd at 2 under. James started the week with a 61-point lead and still controls his own destiny, while Maas needs to finish better than solo seventh in order to have a chance to pass James and earn his PGA TOUR card as this year’s No. 1 player.
Auburn continues to lead the team competition, led by juniors Josiah Gilbert (T5/-9) and Jackson Koivun (T7/-6). Koivun earned his PGA TOUR card last season via PGA TOUR University Accelerated and is eligible to accept membership at the end of the collegiate season.
Louisiana senior Malan Potgieter (PGA TOUR University No. 27) started Sunday T2 and had played his previous 91 consecutive holes without a bogey. His streak came to an end with a bogey on No. 12, his third hole, and he went on to card a third-round 79 to fall to T32 at 1 under. Playing as an individual, Potgieter missed the 54-hole cut and is no longer projected to move into the PGA TOUR University top 25.
After Sunday’s third round, the field was cut to the low 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team. Monday’s final round will determine the individual national champion, as well as the eight teams that advance to match play.
What’s at stake?
After the final round of stroke play on Monday, June 1, the Class of 2026 PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized, with the top 25 players earning membership on the PGA TOUR (No. 1), Korn Ferry Tour (Nos. 2-10) or PGA TOUR Americas (Nos. 11-25).
|PGA TOUR University finish
|2026 membership
|First event as a member
|No. 1
|PGA TOUR
|RBC Canadian Open (June 11-14)
|Nos. 2-10
|Korn Ferry Tour
|OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank (June 11-14)
|Nos. 11-25
|PGA TOUR Americas
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by Syndeo (June 25-28)
PGA TOUR University Class of 2026
Projections after third round of NCAA Championship
|Projected rank
|Official rank
|Player
|University
|R3 NCAA Championship*
|1
|1
|Benjamin James
|Virginia
|T22
|2
|2
|Christiaan Maas
|Texas
|T22
|3
|8
|Filip Jakubcik
|Arizona
|T2
|4
|3
|Jase Summy
|Oklahoma
|T47
|5
|4
|Luke Potter
|Texas
|T11
|6
|5
|Tommy Morrison
|Texas
|T7
|7
|6
|William Sides
|SMU
|DNQ
|8
|7
|Mahanth Chirravuri
|Pepperdine
|T18
|9
|10
|Frankie Harris
|South Carolina
|DNQ
|10
|9
|Wells Williams
|Vanderbilt
|T31
|11
|14
|Lance Simpson
|Tennessee
|T11
|12
|11
|Michael Alexander Mjaaseth
|Arizona State
|T100
|13
|13
|Paul Chang
|Virginia
|T56
|14
|12
|Tom Fischer
|Ole Miss
|T119
|15
|15
|Cameron Tankersley
|Ole Miss
|T15
|16
|16
|Matthew Kress
|Florida
|T56
|17
|17
|Bryan Lee
|Virginia
|T40
|18
|18
|Zachery Pollo
|Arizona
|T31
|19
|19
|Daniel Svard
|Northwestern
|DNQ
|20
|24
|Ethan Evans
|Duke
|T11
|21
|23
|Mesa Falleur
|New Mexico
|DNQ
|22
|20
|Brady Siravo
|Pepperdine
|T110
|23
|21
|Garrett Endicott
|Mississippi State
|T95
|24
|22
|Cohen Trolio
|Ole Miss
|T126
|25
|25
|Ryan Voois
|Illinois
|DNQ
*Position considers 54-hole cut
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2026 began Week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.