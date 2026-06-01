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Oklahoma State’s Preston Stout leads by one entering final round at NCAA Championship

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PGA TOUR University

Oklahoma State junior Preston Stout holds a one-shot lead heading into the final round at the NCAA Championship. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State junior Preston Stout holds a one-shot lead heading into the final round at the NCAA Championship. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff

    CARLSBAD, Calif. – Oklahoma State junior Preston Stout, the No. 3-ranked amateur in the world, carded a 7-under 65 on Sunday and leads by one entering the final round of the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa. The Cowboys are T4 on the team leaderboard, and Stout has a lead on the individual leaderboard over Arizona senior Filip Jakubcik (PGA TOUR University No. 8), Alabama sophomore William Jennings and Vanderbilt freshman Will Hartman, who share second at 10-under par.

    Stout’s two-year PGA TOUR University record started in June 2025, and in the last 12 months he has four collegiate victories, including his third straight win at the Big 12 Championship. He also won the Northeast Amateur and represented the United States at the Palmer Cup and Walker Cup, and he is poised to be one of the top-ranked players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2027.

    This year’s race for No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2026 is still undetermined, as No. 1 Ben James (Virginia) and No. 2 Christiaan Maas (Texas) are tied for 22nd at 2 under. James started the week with a 61-point lead and still controls his own destiny, while Maas needs to finish better than solo seventh in order to have a chance to pass James and earn his PGA TOUR card as this year’s No. 1 player.

    Auburn continues to lead the team competition, led by juniors Josiah Gilbert (T5/-9) and Jackson Koivun (T7/-6). Koivun earned his PGA TOUR card last season via PGA TOUR University Accelerated and is eligible to accept membership at the end of the collegiate season.

    Louisiana senior Malan Potgieter (PGA TOUR University No. 27) started Sunday T2 and had played his previous 91 consecutive holes without a bogey. His streak came to an end with a bogey on No. 12, his third hole, and he went on to card a third-round 79 to fall to T32 at 1 under. Playing as an individual, Potgieter missed the 54-hole cut and is no longer projected to move into the PGA TOUR University top 25.

    After Sunday’s third round, the field was cut to the low 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team. Monday’s final round will determine the individual national champion, as well as the eight teams that advance to match play.

    What’s at stake?

    After the final round of stroke play on Monday, June 1, the Class of 2026 PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized, with the top 25 players earning membership on the PGA TOUR (No. 1), Korn Ferry Tour (Nos. 2-10) or PGA TOUR Americas (Nos. 11-25).


    PGA TOUR University finish2026 membershipFirst event as a member
    No. 1 PGA TOURRBC Canadian Open (June 11-14)
    Nos. 2-10Korn Ferry Tour OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank (June 11-14)
    Nos. 11-25PGA TOUR AmericasBlue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by Syndeo (June 25-28)

    PGA TOUR University Class of 2026

    Projections after third round of NCAA Championship


    Projected rankOfficial rankPlayerUniversity R3 NCAA Championship*
    11Benjamin James VirginiaT22
    22 Christiaan MaasTexasT22
    3 8Filip JakubcikArizonaT2
    43Jase SummyOklahoma T47
    54Luke Potter TexasT11
    65 Tommy MorrisonTexasT7
    7 6William SidesSMUDNQ
    87Mahanth ChirravuriPepperdine T18
    910Frankie Harris South CarolinaDNQ
    109 Wells WilliamsVanderbiltT31
    11 14Lance SimpsonTennesseeT11
    1211Michael Alexander MjaasethArizona State T100
    1313Paul Chang VirginiaT56
    1412 Tom FischerOle MissT119
    15 15Cameron TankersleyOle MissT15
    1616Matthew KressFlorida T56
    1717Bryan Lee VirginiaT40
    1818 Zachery PolloArizonaT31
    19 19Daniel SvardNorthwesternDNQ
    2024Ethan EvansDuke T11
    2123Mesa Falleur New MexicoDNQ
    2220 Brady SiravoPepperdineT110
    23 21Garrett EndicottMississippi StateT95
    2422Cohen TrolioOle Miss T126
    2525Ryan Voois IllinoisDNQ

    *Position considers 54-hole cut

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2026 began Week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

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