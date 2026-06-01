Oklahoma State’s Preston Stout leads by one entering final round at NCAA Championship

This year’s race for No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2026 is still undetermined, as No. 1 Ben James (Virginia) and No. 2 Christiaan Maas (Texas) are tied for 22nd at 2 under. James started the week with a 61-point lead and still controls his own destiny, while Maas needs to finish better than solo seventh in order to have a chance to pass James and earn his PGA TOUR card as this year’s No. 1 player.