See who earned Signature Event starts at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5

"It's definitely a positive, for sure," he said regarding his runner-up finish. "I was really happy with the way I played yesterday, obviously. Then today, in the final group, trying to win at Colonial on the PGA TOUR is a big spot. I felt like my game was pretty solid most of the day, and just take what I can from it and move on. ... I haven't played any Signature Events this year, so it's definitely nice to get in one. I really like that tournament, so I'm definitely looking forward to it."