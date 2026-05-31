See who earned Signature Event starts at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5
2 Min Read
Highlights | Round 4 | Charles Schwab Challenge | 2026
He may have come up short Sunday at Colonial, but Eric Cole found some consolation at the Charles Schwab Classic by earning a start in his first Signature Event of 2026 by virtue of his playoff loss to Russell Henley at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Cole rose 12 spots to second in the Aon Swing Five standings to punch his ticket to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
"It's definitely a positive, for sure," he said regarding his runner-up finish. "I was really happy with the way I played yesterday, obviously. Then today, in the final group, trying to win at Colonial on the PGA TOUR is a big spot. I felt like my game was pretty solid most of the day, and just take what I can from it and move on. ... I haven't played any Signature Events this year, so it's definitely nice to get in one. I really like that tournament, so I'm definitely looking forward to it."
Wyndham Clark, who won THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson just last week, led the Aon Swing 5 standings, with Brandt Snedeker, (T28) winner of the recent ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in third. Mac Meissner, who finished T3 at Colonial with Alex Smalley and Ben Griffin, climbed 13 spots into fourth place, while Mark Hubbard (T60) rounded out the top five.
There was less movement among the Aon Next 10, as Smalley solidified his spot at the top of the standings. However, Nico Echavarria made the most consequential progress at Colonial Country Club. With a birdie putt on the last hole in the final round, Echavarria finished in a tie for sixth and rose from 13th to 10th, bumping out Matt McCarty and Ryo Hisatsune. Rounding out the Aon Next 10 were Min Woo Lee, Kristoffer Reitan, Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Aaron Rai and Alex Fitzpatrick.
PGA TOUR contributor Kevin Robbins contributed to this report.