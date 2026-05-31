Russell Henley birdies playoff hole to beat Eric Cole at Charles Schwab Challenge after three birdies to end regulation

“I’ve been playing really well the last three or four years, or even more, really. And even though I’ve been playing well, I still feel like I keep coming back to this realization that it’s just so hard,” Henley said. “So to get to win out here and to play consistently well, it takes everything out of me. ... There’s just the mental grind of it as well. So just each time I’ve gotten over the finish line and gotten a win it’s just very special."