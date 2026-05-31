How Ben Griffin watched his week end at Colonial Country Club

Now, as he waited to see if 11 under would hold, Griffin was the 17th-ranked player in the world and something of a household name in his wire-framed sunglasses. He was one of the best scorers in the professional game, ranking 21st on the season in Strokes Gained: Putting and 11th in SG: Around-the-Green. None of that really mattered on this afternoon at Colonial, but his prowess with the short club had gotten him into the position where he dared not leave the Men's 19th Hole until he knew if he was in a playoff or done for the day. On Sunday, Griffin ranked sixth in Srokes Gained: Putting, seventh in Putts per Green in Regulation, and eighth in SG: Approach-to-Green.