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8H AGO

PGA TOUR University No. 1 Ben James opens with 4-under 68 at NCAA Championship

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PGA TOUR University

University of Virginia men’s golf team competes in worst-ball putting challenge

University of Virginia men’s golf team competes in worst-ball putting challenge

    Written by Staff

    CARLSBAD, Calif. – Virginia senior Ben James opened with a 4-under 68 at the NCAA Championship and remains in a strong position to finish No. 1 and earn his PGA TOUR card when the Class of 2026 PGA TOUR University Ranking is finalized on Monday. San Diego senior Ian Maspat (PGA TOUR U No. 60), Arizona State junior Connor Williams and Alabama sophomore William Jennings shot rounds of 6-under 66, and they share a one-stroke lead entering Saturday’s second round at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

    James started the week 61 points ahead of Texas senior Christiaan Maas (No. 2), who carded a first-round 76. Should James finish the season atop PGA TOUR University, he would join Florida State’s John Pak (2021) as the only players to be ranked No. 1 every week during his senior season. James’ teammate Bryan Lee (No. 17) shot a first-round 71 as the No. 4-ranked Cavaliers are T10 at even par.

    For the No. 3-ranked Longhorns, Luke Potter (No. 4) paced Texas with a 4-under 68, while Tommy Morrison (No. 5) recorded a 3-under 69. Maas was the fourth counting score for Texas, who are T6 with a team total of 1-under.

    No. 30 UCLA tops the team leaderboard at 8-under, followed by No. 1 Auburn at 4-under. Jackson Koivun finished T2 (2024) and T4 (2025) in his previous two starts at the NCAA Championship, and the Auburn junior is T15 after a first-round 70. Koivun earned his PGA TOUR card last season via PGA TOUR University Accelerated and is eligible to accept membership at the end of the collegiate season.

    Louisiana’s Malan Potgieter qualified as an individual by winning the Athens Regional, and that victory moved him to No. 27 in PGA TOUR University. Needing to finish 19th or better in order to have a chance to move into the top 25 and earn PGA TOUR Americas membership, Potgieter opened with a 4-under 68 and is T5 through 18 holes.

    What’s at Stake

    After the final round of stroke play on Monday, June 1, the Class of 2026 PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized, with the top 25 players earning membership on the PGA TOUR (No. 1), Korn Ferry Tour (Nos. 2-10) or PGA TOUR Americas (Nos. 11-25).

    PGA TOUR U finish2026 membershipFirst event as a member
    No. 1PGA TOURRBC Canadian Open (June 11-14)
    Nos. 2-10Korn Ferry TourOccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank (June 11-14)
    Nos. 11-25PGA TOUR AmericasBlue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by Syndeo (June 25-28)

    PGA TOUR University class of 2026

    Projections after first round of NCAA Championship

    Projected rankOfficial rankPlayerUniversityR1 NCAA Championship
    11Benjamin JamesVirginiaT5
    22Christiaan MaasTexasT100
    34Luke PotterTexasT5
    43Jase SummyOklahomaT56
    58Filip JakubcikArizonaT5
    65Tommy MorrisonTexasT9
    76William SidesSMUDNQ
    87Mahanth ChirravuriPepperdineT15
    910Frankie HarrisSouth CarolinaDNQ
    109Wells WilliamsVanderbiltT56
    1111Michael Alexander MjaasethArizona StateT56
    1214Lance SimpsonTennesseeT35
    1312Tom FischerOle MissT100
    1413Paul ChangVirginiaT139
    1515Cameron TankersleyOle MissT56
    1616Matthew KressFloridaT35
    1717Bryan LeeVirginiaT25
    1818Zachery PolloArizonaT35
    1919Daniel SvärdNorthwesternDNQ
    2027Malan PotgieterLouisianaT5
    2120Brady SiravoPepperdineT35
    2223Mesa FalleurNew MexicoDNQ
    2321Garrett EndicottMississippi StateT74
    2424Ethan EvansDukeT25
    2522Cohen TrolioOle MissT130

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    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    1

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    -11

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T3

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J.J. Spaun
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    -10

    T3

    USA
    J.J. Spaun
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T5

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F
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