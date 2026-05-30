PGA TOUR University No. 1 Ben James opens with 4-under 68 at NCAA Championship

No. 30 UCLA tops the team leaderboard at 8-under, followed by No. 1 Auburn at 4-under. Jackson Koivun finished T2 (2024) and T4 (2025) in his previous two starts at the NCAA Championship, and the Auburn junior is T15 after a first-round 70. Koivun earned his PGA TOUR card last season via PGA TOUR University Accelerated and is eligible to accept membership at the end of the collegiate season.