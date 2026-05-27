PGA TOUR University No. 1 Ben James wins regionals, leads TOURBound race entering NCAA Championship

James is in the pole position to finish No. 1 in PGA TOUR University and earn his PGA TOUR card, but the race is not over. With a top-six finish at the NCAA Championship, No. 2 Christiaan Maas (Texas) will give himself a chance to finish No. 1 and put pressure on James. The Longhorns have three players in the top five of PGA TOUR University, as Maas is joined by teammates No. 4 Luke Potter and No. 5 Tommy Morrison.