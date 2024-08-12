PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

PGA TOUR University on TOUR:  Luke Clanton finishes fifth at Wyndham Championship

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Florida State’s Luke Clanton finished fifth at the Wyndham Championship, bringing his PGA TOUR University Accelerated point total to 13. After a birdie on the 36th hole moved the rising junior inside the cutline, Clanton’s third-round 8-under 62 propelled him to his second top-five finish on TOUR this summer. Clanton has made five cuts in six starts on TOUR since June and became the first amateur with three top-10 finishes in a season since Jack Nicklaus in 1961.

    Clanton’s busy summer continues this week at the U.S. Amateur, where the winner earns three points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated. If Clanton, currently No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, accumulates 20 total points by the end of his junior season, he will earn his PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated. Clanton would become the second player to earn his card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, joining Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent.

    Austin Eckroat was the low PGA TOUR University alum at the Wyndham Championship after carding his second-best finish of the season with a sixth-place finish. Eckroat has finished in the top 25 six times this season, including a win at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Along with Eckroat, Ludvig Åberg and Davis Thompson qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs and are in the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

    After a week off on PGA TOUR Americas, 13 PGA TOUR University alumni are in the field at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op. John Keefer finished T2 at the BioSteel Championship to take hold of the No. 2 spot in the Fortinet Cup points list. Keefer, Frederik Kjettrup (No. 3)and Ryan Burnett (No. 8) head into the final four events of the season as the top-three point-earners amongst PGA TOUR University alumni.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    6Ludvig Åberg2,092162nd, Twice
    24Davis Thompson 1,333231st, John Deere Classic
    49Austin Eckroat 969211st, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
    87Kevin Yu46922T3, The American Express
    93Mac Meissner422204th, Barracuda Championship
    95Chris Gotterup 415211st, Myrtle Beach Classic
    119Pierceson Coody30319T2, ISCO Championship
    131Jacob Bridgeman 25519T14, RBC Canadian Open
    135Michael Thorbjornsen*2326T2, John Deere Classic
    160Parker Coody 15120T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
    158Joe Highsmith 15719T6, Puerto Rico Open
    166Adrien Dumont de Chassart 13019T6, Puerto Rico Open

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    8Quade Cummins  1,09920T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
    13Karl Vilips*92951st, Utah Championship
    19Jackson Suber868192nd, Compliance Solutions Championship
    20John Pak819161st, Compliance Solutions Championship
    21William Mouw81418T2, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    23Trent Phillips72720T2, The Panama Championship
    24Sam Bennett72419T3, Twice
    27Noah Goodwin66318T4, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    34Ricky Castillo56620T5, Twice
    45Ross Steelman452183rd, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
    62Matthew Riedel*3469T2, The Ascendant
    68Cole Hammer312206th, Astara Golf Championship
    89Logan McAllister22719T8, Utah Championship
    93Garett Reband21216T3, Astara Chile Classic
    101Patrick Welch1922013th, UNC Health Championship
    108Austin Greaser*1649T4, Memorial Health Championship
    115Trevor Werbylo15019T9, Veritex Bank Championship
    121Fred Biondi  14318T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
    126William Moll*1269T13, Pinnacle Bank Championship
    127Ryan Hall13214T14, UNC Health Championship
    T130Christo Lamprecht*1217T5, The Ascendant
    132Nick Gabrelcik*1159T7, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    139Yuxin Lin10648th, Veritex Bank Championship
    156Connor Howe7613T17, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    168Cole Sherwood587T29, Pinnacle Bank Championship
    176Sam Choi4511T19, Utah Championship
    181RJ Manke402T20, AdventHealth Championship
    T209Ben Carr91T48, Club Car Championship
    T223Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira62T51, Astara Golf Championship

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    2John Keefer*1,03162nd, three times
    3Frederik Kjettrup*1,01151st, twice
    8Ryan Burnett724111st, Bromont Open
    14Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira487122nd, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    17Chase Sienkiewicz44512T3, Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship
    27Derek Hitchner35312T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    36Ben Carr31512T3, KIA Open
    44Michael Brennan*2476T4, Explore NB Open
    62Yuxin Lin1926T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    64Dylan Menante*1886T7, Explore NB Open
    70Reid Davenport17212T8, Twice
    98Tommy Kuhl9211T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    T99Petr Hruby*916T12, Bromont Open
    T113Bryce Lewis*756T12, Bromont Open
    117Ryggs Johnston*746T12, ATB Classic
    119RJ Manke716T12, Explore NB Open
    131Cameron Sisk566T22, Diners Club Peru Open
    143Maxwell Moldovan*466T17, BioSteel Championship
    145Cole Sherwood*451T18, ATB Classic
    167Sam Choi323T31, Bromont Open
    176Ben Van Wyk*294T30, Commissionaires Ottawa Open
    188Karl Vilips*202T33, ATB Classic
    T205Canon Claycomb*136T46, Bromont Open
    231Sampson Zheng*41T66, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    235Ben Lorenz*3573rd, Bromont Open

    *Class of 2024