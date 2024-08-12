PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Luke Clanton finishes fifth at Wyndham Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Florida State’s Luke Clanton finished fifth at the Wyndham Championship, bringing his PGA TOUR University Accelerated point total to 13. After a birdie on the 36th hole moved the rising junior inside the cutline, Clanton’s third-round 8-under 62 propelled him to his second top-five finish on TOUR this summer. Clanton has made five cuts in six starts on TOUR since June and became the first amateur with three top-10 finishes in a season since Jack Nicklaus in 1961.
Clanton’s busy summer continues this week at the U.S. Amateur, where the winner earns three points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated. If Clanton, currently No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, accumulates 20 total points by the end of his junior season, he will earn his PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated. Clanton would become the second player to earn his card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, joining Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent.
Austin Eckroat was the low PGA TOUR University alum at the Wyndham Championship after carding his second-best finish of the season with a sixth-place finish. Eckroat has finished in the top 25 six times this season, including a win at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Along with Eckroat, Ludvig Åberg and Davis Thompson qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs and are in the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis.
After a week off on PGA TOUR Americas, 13 PGA TOUR University alumni are in the field at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op. John Keefer finished T2 at the BioSteel Championship to take hold of the No. 2 spot in the Fortinet Cup points list. Keefer, Frederik Kjettrup (No. 3)and Ryan Burnett (No. 8) head into the final four events of the season as the top-three point-earners amongst PGA TOUR University alumni.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|6
|Ludvig Åberg
|2,092
|16
|2nd, Twice
|24
|Davis Thompson
|1,333
|23
|1st, John Deere Classic
|49
|Austin Eckroat
|969
|21
|1st, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|87
|Kevin Yu
|469
|22
|T3, The American Express
|93
|Mac Meissner
|422
|20
|4th, Barracuda Championship
|95
|Chris Gotterup
|415
|21
|1st, Myrtle Beach Classic
|119
|Pierceson Coody
|303
|19
|T2, ISCO Championship
|131
|Jacob Bridgeman
|255
|19
|T14, RBC Canadian Open
|135
|Michael Thorbjornsen*
|232
|6
|T2, John Deere Classic
|160
|Parker Coody
|151
|20
|T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
|158
|Joe Highsmith
|157
|19
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
|166
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|130
|19
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
*Class of 2024
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|8
|Quade Cummins
|1,099
|20
|T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|13
|Karl Vilips*
|929
|5
|1st, Utah Championship
|19
|Jackson Suber
|868
|19
|2nd, Compliance Solutions Championship
|20
|John Pak
|819
|16
|1st, Compliance Solutions Championship
|21
|William Mouw
|814
|18
|T2, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|23
|Trent Phillips
|727
|20
|T2, The Panama Championship
|24
|Sam Bennett
|724
|19
|T3, Twice
|27
|Noah Goodwin
|663
|18
|T4, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|34
|Ricky Castillo
|566
|20
|T5, Twice
|45
|Ross Steelman
|452
|18
|3rd, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
|62
|Matthew Riedel*
|346
|9
|T2, The Ascendant
|68
|Cole Hammer
|312
|20
|6th, Astara Golf Championship
|89
|Logan McAllister
|227
|19
|T8, Utah Championship
|93
|Garett Reband
|212
|16
|T3, Astara Chile Classic
|101
|Patrick Welch
|192
|20
|13th, UNC Health Championship
|108
|Austin Greaser*
|164
|9
|T4, Memorial Health Championship
|115
|Trevor Werbylo
|150
|19
|T9, Veritex Bank Championship
|121
|Fred Biondi
|143
|18
|T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
|126
|William Moll*
|126
|9
|T13, Pinnacle Bank Championship
|127
|Ryan Hall
|132
|14
|T14, UNC Health Championship
|T130
|Christo Lamprecht*
|121
|7
|T5, The Ascendant
|132
|Nick Gabrelcik*
|115
|9
|T7, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|139
|Yuxin Lin
|106
|4
|8th, Veritex Bank Championship
|156
|Connor Howe
|76
|13
|T17, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|168
|Cole Sherwood
|58
|7
|T29, Pinnacle Bank Championship
|176
|Sam Choi
|45
|11
|T19, Utah Championship
|181
|RJ Manke
|40
|2
|T20, AdventHealth Championship
|T209
|Ben Carr
|9
|1
|T48, Club Car Championship
|T223
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|6
|2
|T51, Astara Golf Championship
*Class of 2024
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|2
|John Keefer*
|1,031
|6
|2nd, three times
|3
|Frederik Kjettrup*
|1,011
|5
|1st, twice
|8
|Ryan Burnett
|724
|11
|1st, Bromont Open
|14
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|487
|12
|2nd, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|17
|Chase Sienkiewicz
|445
|12
|T3, Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship
|27
|Derek Hitchner
|353
|12
|T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
|36
|Ben Carr
|315
|12
|T3, KIA Open
|44
|Michael Brennan*
|247
|6
|T4, Explore NB Open
|62
|Yuxin Lin
|192
|6
|T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
|64
|Dylan Menante*
|188
|6
|T7, Explore NB Open
|70
|Reid Davenport
|172
|12
|T8, Twice
|98
|Tommy Kuhl
|92
|11
|T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
|T99
|Petr Hruby*
|91
|6
|T12, Bromont Open
|T113
|Bryce Lewis*
|75
|6
|T12, Bromont Open
|117
|Ryggs Johnston*
|74
|6
|T12, ATB Classic
|119
|RJ Manke
|71
|6
|T12, Explore NB Open
|131
|Cameron Sisk
|56
|6
|T22, Diners Club Peru Open
|143
|Maxwell Moldovan*
|46
|6
|T17, BioSteel Championship
|145
|Cole Sherwood*
|45
|1
|T18, ATB Classic
|167
|Sam Choi
|32
|3
|T31, Bromont Open
|176
|Ben Van Wyk*
|29
|4
|T30, Commissionaires Ottawa Open
|188
|Karl Vilips*
|20
|2
|T33, ATB Classic
|T205
|Canon Claycomb*
|13
|6
|T46, Bromont Open
|231
|Sampson Zheng*
|4
|1
|T66, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|235
|Ben Lorenz*
|3
|5
|73rd, Bromont Open
*Class of 2024