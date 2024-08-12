PGA TOUR University on TOUR:  Luke Clanton finishes fifth at Wyndham Championship

Florida State’s Luke Clanton finished fifth at the Wyndham Championship, bringing his PGA TOUR University Accelerated point total to 13. After a birdie on the 36th hole moved the rising junior inside the cutline, Clanton’s third-round 8-under 62 propelled him to his second top-five finish on TOUR this summer. Clanton has made five cuts in six starts on TOUR since June and became the first amateur with three top-10 finishes in a season since Jack Nicklaus in 1961.