Prop Farm: Public support mounting for former champ Si Woo Kim at Wyndham Championship

I don't find it responsible to put too much emphasis on motivational angles in one's handicap. It is not likely that a player is going to play better simply because they know that they have to. Oftentimes it can go the other direction with the added pressure. Power sits at 68th in the FedExCup standings. He's obviously a part of the top 70 currently but he knows that he'll have to hold serve this week if he wants to remain qualified for the Playoffs. He's had very consistent success here at the Wyndham and other correlated courses I used this week - nothing too flashy but a great deal of cuts made and steady play. I like that recipe just knowing he'll need more of the same to make it to Memphis next week.