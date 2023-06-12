PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Dumont de Chassart wins on Korn Ferry Tour in pro debut
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Korn Ferry Tour
Making his professional debut just one week after finishing No. 3 in PGA TOUR University, Illinois alumnus Adrien Dumont de Chassart won the BMW Charity Pro-Am in a playoff and became only the 18th player to win his first Korn Ferry Tour start. PGA TOUR University alumni now have 10 professional victories, with five coming on the Korn Ferry Tour and five on PGA TOUR Canada.
Korn Ferry Tour victories (5)
· Trevor Werbylo, 2022 Lake Charles Championship
· Davis Thompson, 2022 REX Hospital Open
· Pierceson Coody, 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open
· Pierceson Coody, 2023 Panama Championship
· Adrien Dumont de Chassart, 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am
PGA TOUR Canada victories (5)
· Mac Meissner, 2021 Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational
· Trevor Werbylo, 2021 Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club
· Noah Goodwin, 2022 Sotheby's International Realty Canada Ontario Open
· Parker Coody, 2022 CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open
· Noah Goodwin, 2022 GolfBC Championship
With the win, Dumont de Chassart is No. 22 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list and is one of six PGA TOUR University alumni in the top 30, joining Pierceson Coody (7th), Logan McAllister (16th), Mac Meissner (23rd), Jacob Bridgeman (24th) and Trent Phillips (28th).
“It just shows college golf has improved a lot over the years,” Dumont de Chassart said. “It’s cool to see how all those players were able to get a shortcut to continue to play well.”
In all, four players from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 made the cut in their professional debuts – Dumont de Chassart (win), Ryan Burnett (T11), Fred Biondi (T31) and William Mouw (T41).
Also making headlines last week was Michael Feagles, who opened with a 59 for the ninth sub-60 score in Korn Ferry Tour history. Feagles finished No. 7 in the PGA TOUR U Class of 2021 and was teammates at Illinois with Dumont de Chassart (2018-2021), and he went on to finish T15 at BMW.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|7
|Pierceson Coody
|688
|10
|Win, The Panama Championship
|16
|Logan McAllister
|589
|13
|2nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|22
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart*
|500
|1
|Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|23
|Mac Meissner
|484
|12
|T2, The Panama Championship
|24
|Jacob Bridgeman
|465
|12
|T6, Club Car Championship
|28
|Trent Phillips
|403
|9
|2nd, UNC Health Championship
|35
|Joe Highsmith
|366
|9
|T4, The Panama Championship
|42
|Chris Gotterup
|318
|11
|T5, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|48
|Jackson Suber
|300
|10
|T5, AdventHealth Championship
|67
|Parker Coody
|187
|8
|T5, AdventHealth Championship
|74
|Quade Cummins
|163
|12
|T7, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|107
|Michael Feagles
|90
|11
|T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|121
|RJ Manke
|73
|10
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|130
|Ryan Burnett*
|63
|1
|T11, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|133
|Cole Hammer
|61
|7
|T21, Veritex Bank Championship
|145
|Noah Goodwin
|48
|12
|T28, Astara Golf Championship
|146
|Ryan Hall
|47
|2
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|163
|Fred Biondi*
|21
|1
|T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|175
|William Mouw*
|14
|1
|T41, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|-
|Patrick Welch*
|0
|1
|MC, BMW Charity Pro-Am
*Class of 2023
PGA TOUR
Following a decorated career at Texas Tech, Ludvig Aberg began his professional career with a T25 finish at the RBC Canadian Open. The Swede finished No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 and earned PGA TOUR membership for 2023 and 2024, and he opened with rounds of 69-72 alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton in a Featured Group.
Playing on a sponsor exemption, Sam Bennett made his second start as a pro and finished T20 in Canada. Bennett, who made the cut at the Memorial in his professional debut, will compete in the U.S. Open this week as the reigning U.S. Amateur champion. Bennett finished No. 5 in PGA TOUR University this season, and he is one of seven alumni who will compete at Los Angeles Country Club.
· Sam Bennett, Class of 2023 – U.S. Amateur champion
· Ben Carr, Class of 2023 – U.S. Amateur runner-up
· Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Class of 2023 – Latin America Amateur champion
· Davis Thompson, Class of 2021 – Final Qualifying (Columbus)
· Austin Eckroat, Class of 2021 – Final Qualifying (Dallas)
· Mac Meissner, Class of 2021 – Final Qualifying (Durham)
· Alex Schaake, Class of 2021 – Final Qualifying (Springfield)
Additionally, 11 current college players qualified for the U.S. Open.
· Michael Brennan (Wake Forest, Class of 2024)
· Isaac Simmons (Liberty, Class of 2024)
· Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford, Class of 2024)
· Karl Vilips (Stanford, Class of 2024)
· Barclay Brown (Stanford, Class of 2024)
· Alex Yang (Stanford, Class of 2025)
· Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt, Class of 2025)
· Preston Summerhays (Arizona State, Class of 2025)
· Brendan Valdes (Auburn, Class of 2025)
· Omar Morales (UCLA, Class of 2025)
· Nick Dunlap (Alabama, Class of 2026)
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|70
|Davis Thompson
|501
|19
|2nd, The American Express
|76
|Austin Eckroat
|481
|21
|5th, Corales Puntacana Championship
|99
|Kevin Yu
|339
|10
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|174
|Trevor Werbylo
|108
|19
|T27, Valspar Championship
|213
|Ludvig Aberg
|30
|1
|T25, RBC Canadian Open
PGA TOUR University Total Points
Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.
PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points
Through BMW Charity Pro-Am (Korn Ferry Tour) and RBC Canadian Open (PGA TOUR)
|Player
|Korn Ferry Tour Points
|FedExCup Points
|Total Points
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|500
|0
|500
|Ryan Burnett
|63
|0
|63
|Sam Bennett
|0
|41
|41
|Fred Biondi
|21
|0
|21
|William Mouw
|14
|0
|14
Notes:
· Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.
· Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.
· Ludvig Aberg is not included because he will be a PGA TOUR member in 2024 as the No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023.
PGA TOUR Canada
Eight PGA TOUR University alumni will compete in this week’s Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist, the first event of the season on PGA TOUR Canada. Cameron Sisk (2022) and John Pak (2021) will be joined by six players from the Class of 2023: Yuxin Lin, Sam Choi, Reid Davenport, Tommy Kuhl, Connor Howe and Chase Sienkiewicz.