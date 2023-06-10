Josh Teater claims three-stroke lead at BMW Charity Pro-Am Classic presented by TD SYNNEX
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
Korn Ferry Tour winner Josh Teater earns his third career 36-hole lead/co-lead at 16-under par and holds a three-stroke lead over Chan Kim and 18-hole leader Michael Feagles
Teater sits inside the top three after 36 holes for the second consecutive week (T3 at last week’s UNC Health Championship/finished T18)
Feagles follows up his first-round 59 with a second-round 1-under 71 and sits three strokes off the lead
2023 Veritex Bank Championship winner Spencer Levin is the only player to remain bogey-free through 36 holes
Fred Biondi, who recently finished No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, makes the cut in his professional debut and sits T6 heading into the weekend
The 36-hole cut was made at 6-under par with 67 professionals advancing to the weekend
Third round tee times will run from 7:22 a.m. through 12:50 p.m. off the first tee at Thornblade Club
Round 2 highlights from BMW Charity Pro-Am
Second-Round Lead Notes
6: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- Michael Arnaud (2018), Stephan Jaegar (2017), Rod Pampling (2015), David Mathis (2008), Tom Scherrer* (1998), Chris Smith (1997)
1: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023
- David Skinns – Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
* denotes a 54-hole tournament
Josh Teater (Leader / -16)
Carded a second-round 6-under 65 at Thornblade Club via six birdies (Nos. 2, 5, 10, 13, 16, 18) and an eagle at the par-5 15th, against two bogeys (par-4 third and par-3 11th)
Teater is making his seventh career start at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX and Friday marks his second made cut at this tournament (finished T17 in 2017)
Holds his third career 36-hole lead/co-lead on the Korn Ferry Tour and first since 2016 (solo-lead at the 2016 Rust-Oleum Championship/finished T2; T1 at the 2009 HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship/finished T7)
This season, made nine cuts in 12 starts and placed inside the top 25 six times, with his best finish being a T9 at the AdventHealth Championship last month
Entered this week ranked No. 43 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2009 and made 26 starts as a rookie, recording five top-10 finishes, including his lone PGA TOUR-sanctioned title at the 2009 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, and earning the first PGA TOUR card of his career
Played primarily on the PGA TOUR from 2010-15 where he tallied 14 total top-10 finishes over six seasons, highlighted by a T2 at the 2013 Farmers Insurance Open and solo-second at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open
Finished 203rd on the 2014-15 FedExCup Standings after making just five cuts in 11 starts, forcing a return to Korn Ferry Tour
Since turning professional in 2001, has 220 starts on the PGA TOUR and 164 on the Korn Ferry Tour
In his career, has recorded 15 top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour and 14 on the PGA TOUR
Quotables
Josh Teater on playing at Thornblade Club… “I don't think over the years I played this course very well. I think maybe I get behind the eight-ball and I know it's a birdie-fest and I start hitting too much club off the tees, get myself in even more trouble. I've been real disciplined to not do that. Like No. 8 back there, it's really enticing to try to push a 3-wood up there and maybe get in the fairway bunker if you push it, now you're in big trouble. I laid back and I was in the rough with a 7-iron but still made a good putt to save par. Things like that I think I've chose to have a better game plan.”
Josh Teater on how it feels to hold a three-stroke lead… “It's great, that's where we choose to be or where we want to be, I guess. We don't get to choose it, it's what we strive for. Glad to be there and hope to continue to hit one shot at a time the best we can, see where we finish up.”
Josh Teater on what has been the key for him this week… “I really think consistently over this whole year, I played pretty solid. I had a couple poor events, I guess maybe Florida and Huntsville I didn't play well, but after that, after the little break, I put some time in with my coach, Matt Killen. We had done good stuff in years past and kind of got back together toward the end of last year and things are paying off.”
Chan Kim on carding back-to-back 65s… “I had the sectional qualifier on Monday and for some reason I'm really good in qualifiers. I just came out here and I thought, ‘okay, well, I can put a low round together under pressure for a qualifier, maybe I should just feel like I'm playing a qualifier.’ It's been working out so far. It's been exciting.”
Notes
Chan Kim (T2 / -13) carded his second consecutive 65 of the week, made up of six birdies, one eagle and one bogey, and sits solo second at 13-under par through 36 holes; in his 19th career Korn Ferry Tour start, it marks a new best 36-hole position (previous best: T8 at 2023 AdventHealth Championship)
- Kim, who clinched eight international victories on the Japan Golf Tour from 2017-22, entered this week 54th on the Points List after logging four top-25 finishes in 11 starts this season, with his best result being a T15 at the Astara Chile Classic
After a 12-under 59 in the first round, 18-hole leader Michael Feagles (T2 / -13) recorded a second-round 1-under 71 and sits inside the top 10 after two rounds for the first time this season and third time of his Korn Ferry Tour career (making 34th start this week)
- Feagles’ first round 59 marked the ninth sub-60 round in Korn Ferry Tour history (established 1990) with 12 birdies (in order, Nos. 10, 12, 14, 15, 16, 18, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9); hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation, nine of 13 fairways, and totaled 23 putts, including an estimated 25-footer for birdie on his final hole
Logan McAllister (T4 / -12), who posted a career-low 62 in the first round, rolled in six birdies against three bogeys for a second-round 3-under 69; in his second season on the Korn Ferry Tour, McAllister sits No. 17 on the Points List after posting four top-10s in 12 starts this year
Andrew Yun (T4 / -12) logged a bogey-free 5-under 67 and is inside the top 10 after two rounds for the third time this season; Yun placed T2 in this event in 2017, one stroke behind champion Stephan Jaeger
- In his fifth season on the Korn Ferry Tour, Yun has played all 12 events this season, but has just one top-25 finish (T22 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club)
Currently No. 4 ranked played on the Points List, David Skinns (T6 / -11) follows up his first-round 10-under 61 with a second-round 1-under 71 and sits inside the top 10 after 36 holes for his third straight event (T1 at AdventHealth Championship/finished T9; T10 at HomeTown Lenders Championship/finished T3)
Dan McCarthy (T32 / -7) carded the lowest round of the day with an 8-under 64 at Carolina Country Club, moving him up from T142 to T32 after a 1-over 72 on Thursday
Conditional member Alex Scott (T32 / -7) carded a career-low round of 6-under 66 Thursday, followed by 1-under 70 on Friday to make his first cut on Tour after six consecutive missed cuts this season
Five of the top eight finishers from the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking made their professional debut Thursday, with four of the players making the cut: Fred Biondi (T6 / -11), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (T11 / -10), Ryan Burnett (T32 / -3), William Mouw (T51 / -6)
Sponsor exemptions to make the cut are Jake Staiano (T32 / -7), William Nottingham (T32 / -7) and Kyle Reifers (T51 / -6)