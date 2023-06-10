Josh Teater claims three-stroke lead at BMW Charity Pro-Am Classic presented by TD SYNNEX

Josh Teater on playing at Thornblade Club… “I don't think over the years I played this course very well. I think maybe I get behind the eight-ball and I know it's a birdie-fest and I start hitting too much club off the tees, get myself in even more trouble. I've been real disciplined to not do that. Like No. 8 back there, it's really enticing to try to push a 3-wood up there and maybe get in the fairway bunker if you push it, now you're in big trouble. I laid back and I was in the rough with a 7-iron but still made a good putt to save par. Things like that I think I've chose to have a better game plan.”