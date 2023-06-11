Ludvig Aberg shows well in TOUR debut as a member
2 Min Read
Top-30 finish at RBC Canadian Open for PGA TOUR University No. 1
Written by Adam Stanley @adam_stanley
TORONTO – Ludvig Aberg absolutely had fun this week.
The first player to earn PGA TOUR status via PGA TOUR University made his TOUR debut as a professional this week at the RBC Canadian Open and finished with a flourish, making three consecutive closing birdies at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.
Aberg finished at 7 under for the week, punctuated by a 3-under 69 in the final round.
“Obviously I'm pleased with how I played,” Aberg said. “Pleased with how I finished today especially. As a competitor, it's always stuff that you want to improve on … but it was cool.”
The big Swede was his usual impressive self with the driver in Toronto – he gained more than six strokes off the tee for the week. There were plenty of lessons learned over the four days of competition, and plenty to take moving forward.
Aberg admitted it may take him a little while to get used to being a “PGA TOUR golfer,” but he was comfortable with his on-course effort in Canada.
“I think it's going to take me some time to get used (to the PGA TOUR), but I feel like I'm playing decent, I'm playing well,” Aberg said. “I like being here and I feel like I fit in here.”
Aberg said he didn’t necessarily have any results-based goals this week as he made his pro debut, but his pre-tournament preparation fostered confidence. As a competitor, he said with a smile, he wanted to “beat a few guys at least.”
He will certainly do that – Aberg was inside the top 25 as the leaders made the turn Sunday in Toronto.
Aberg fit right in with his playing partners on Thursday and Friday, enjoying 36 holes with Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick (“I’m very excited that he’s European,” Fitzpatrick said on Thursday) – because they were guys Aberg has long admired watching on television.
“It was cool to meet those guys and talk to them and just hang around,” Aberg said. “It's just cool to be a part of it now and hopefully I'll be able to continue to play some good golf.”
Aberg’s next PGA TOUR start will be the Travelers Championship in two weeks.
“A lot of new experiences and a whole new environment,” Aberg said of his debut. “But I really enjoyed it and looking forward to the next one.”