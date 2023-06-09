Michael Feagles fires 59, secures two-stroke 18-hole lead at the BMW Charity Pro-Am

Michael Feagles on how it feels to hold his first 18-hole lead of the season… “It feels great. If you look at my scores as of late, you probably wouldn't see me doing this, but like it's just been golf. Honestly, golf's just been doing it to me. Like certain weeks parts of my game will feel really good and other parts will feel like I’ve literally never played before. So that's difficult, but I finally feel like I'm piecing it all together. Obviously, I pieced it really well together today. I just feel like I've been trending, so it's great to be up there again. I love being in contention in golf tournaments, that's my favorite thing ever and those nerves and pressure, I think is cool. It's a privilege to feel that and come down these fairways and have people watching you and cheering you on and being in contention for a golf tournament. It's great. I'm excited for the rest of the week.”