Adrien Dumont de Chassart wins pro debut at BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by TD SYNNEX

“I didn’t have any expectation,” Dumont de Chassart said of his debut week on Tour. “My goal for this year was just keep my (Korn Ferry Tour) card for next year. That was my main goal. Now that I’m inside the top 30… just getting my PGA TOUR card, play as well as I can. Every tournament I’m just going to get there, stay who I am, stay in the present and just play my game and we’ll see what it brings me.”