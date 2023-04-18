Honor Roll: April 18, 2023
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Two PGA TOUR University players earned individual titles and led their teams to victory last week. Pepperdine’s Derek Hitchner (Ranked 22nd) posted his first collegiate victory and led the Waves to the win at the Western Intercollegiate. Hitchner’s teammate Sam Choi (Ranked 19th) finished fourth, his sixth straight top-15 finish, as Pepperdine won by nine over Oregon.
At the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial, Florida State’s Cole Anderson (Ranked 24th) shared medalist honors with Virginia freshman Ben James, and the Seminoles took the team title by 14 over the Cavaliers. It was Anderson’s sixth top-10 of the season and first career victory.
Vanderbilt held serve and won its home event, the Mason Rudolph Championship, for the team’s sixth title this season. Sophomore Gordon Sargent tallied his fifth career victory and became Vanderbilt’s all-time wins leader, while William Moll (Ranked 21st) tied for third and Reid Davenport (Ranked 16th) was T5 as the Commodores won by 23 over Tennessee.
Quick Links
· PGA TOUR University Ranking (Update on March 22 will include Week 11/2023 tournaments)
Week 15 Tournament Results (April 10-16)
Lewis Chitengwa Memorial (April 10-11)
Birdwood Golf Course | Charlottesville, Virginia
· Team champion: Florida State
· Individual co-medalists: Ben James/Virginia, Cole Anderson/Florida State (Ranked 24th)
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T3, David Nyfjall/Northwestern (Ranked 33rd)
o 5th, Segundo Oliva Pinto/Arkansas (Ranked 63rd)
o T6, Pietro Bovari/Virginia (Ranked 38th)
Aggie Invitational (April 10-11)
Traditions Golf Club | Bryan, Texas
· Team champion: Louisville
· Individual medalist: Max Kennedy/Louisville
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T2, Jiri Zuska/Louisville (Ranked 36th)
o T2, Gustav Frimodt/TCU (Ranked 46th)
o T8, Johnny Keefer/Baylor (Ranked 30th)
o T10, Hunter Bott/UTSA (Ranked 150th)
Tiger Collegiate (April 10-11)
The Club at Old Hawthorne | Columbia, Missouri
· Team champion: Illinois
· Individual medalist: Jackson Buchanan/Illinois
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T2, Adrien Dumont De Chassart/Illinois (Ranked 5th)
o 4th, Tim Tillmanns/Kansas State (Ranked 87th)
o T6, Nicolas Evangelio Caballero/Marquette (Ranked 139th)
o T8, Will Hopkins/Kansas State (Ranked 103rd)
o T10, Otto Van Buynder/Louisiana-Monroe (Ranked 149th)
Stitch Intercollegiate (April 11)
Lonnie Poole Golf Course | Raleigh, North Carolina
· Team champion: Duke
· Individual medalist: Carter Graf/NC State
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T4, Maximilian Steinlechner/NC State (Ranked 26th)
o T6, Brandon Einstein/NC State (Ranked 113th)
o T8, Edwin Blomander/Campbell (Ranked 162nd)
Mason Rudolph Championship (April 10-12)
Vanderbilt Legends Club | Franklin, Tennessee
· Team champion: Vanderbilt
· Individual medalist: Gordon Sargent/Vanderbilt
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o 2nd, Bryce Lewis/Tennessee (Ranked 32nd)
o T3, William Moll/Vanderbilt (Ranked 21st)
o T3, Sarut Vongchaisit/Ole Miss (Ranked 55th)
o T5, Reid Davenport/Vanderbilt (Ranked 16th)
Western Intercollegiate (April 10-12)
Pasatiempo Golf Club | Santa Cruz, California
· Team champion: Pepperdine
· Individual medalist: Derek Hitchner/Pepperdine (Ranked 22nd)
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o 4th, Sam Choi/Pepperdine (Ranked 19th)
o T6, Davis Bryant/Colorado State (Ranked 58th)
Thunderbird Collegiate (April 14-15)
Papago Golf Course | Phoenix, Arizona
· Team champion: Arizona State
· Individual medalist: Preston Summerhays/Arizona State
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T2, Chase Sienkiewicz/Arizona (Ranked 25th)
o 5th, Johnny Keefer/Baylor (Ranked 30th)
o T7, Ludvig Aberg/Texas Tech (Ranked 1st)
Boilermaker Invitational (April 14-15)
· Team champion: Purdue
· Individual co-medalists: Herman Wibe Sekne/Purdue, Jase Summy/Oklahoma
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o 3rd, Patrick Welch/Oklahoma (Ranked 8th)
Hawkeye Invitational (April 14-15)
Finkbine Golf Course | Iowa City, Iowa
· Team champion: Iowa
· Individual medalist: Mac McClear/Iowa
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T6, William Duquette/Kansas (Ranked 108th)
Week 16 Tournaments (April 17-23)
Mountaineer Invitational (April 17-18)
Pete Dye Golf Club | Bridgeport, West Virginia
SEC Championship (April 19-21)
Sea Island Golf Club | Sea Island, Georgia
ACC Championship (April 21-22)
Country Club of North Carolina | Pinehurst, North Carolina
Robert Kepler Intercollegiate (April 21-23)
Ohio State University – Scarlet Course | Columbus, Ohio
The American Championship (April 21-23)
Pelican Golf Club | Belleair, Florida
Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate (April 22-23)
Atkins Golf Club | Urbana, Illinois
Individual Results
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Note: Complete PGA TOUR University records can be displayed by clicking a player’s name on the PGA TOUR University Ranking website.
|Rank
|Player
|University
|Last U-Ranked Start
|Next Event
|1
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|T7, Thunderbird Collegiate
|Big 12 Championship (April 24-26)
|2
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|T17, Thunderbird Collegiate
|ACC Championship (April 21-22)
|3
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|1st, Augusta Haskins Award
|SEC Championship (April 19-21)
|4
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|T16, Masters
|SEC Championship (April 19-21)
|5
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|T2, Tiger Collegiate
|Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate (April 22-23)
|6
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|13th, Western Intercollegiate
|WCC Championship (April 27-29)
|7
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|T11, The Goodwin
|ACC Championship (April 21-22)
|8
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|3rd, Boilermaker Invitational
|Big 12 Championship (April 24-26)
|9
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|6th, Augusta Haskins Award
|SEC Championship (April 19-21)
|10
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|11th, Thunderbird Collegiate
|Big 12 Championship (April 24-26)
|11
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|T12, Thunderbird Collegiate
|Mountaineer Invitational (April 17-18)
|12
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|T47, Thunderbird Collegiate
|Big 12 Championship (April 24-26)
|13
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|T12, Thunderbird Collegiate
|ACC Championship (April 21-22)
|14
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|5th, Augusta Haskins Award
|SEC Championship (April 19-21)
|15
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|T28, Thunderbird Collegiate
|ACC Championship (April 21-22)
|16
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|T5, Mason Rudolph
|SEC Championship (April 19-21)
|17
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|T20, Lewis Chitengwa Memorial
|SEC Championship (April 19-21)
|18
|Ben Carr
|Georgia Southern
|T60, Masters
|Sun Belt Championship (April 23-27)
|19
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|4th, Western Intercollegiate
|WCC Championship (April 27-29)
|20
|Tommy Kuhl
|Illinois
|T16, Tiger Collegiate
|Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate (April 22-23)