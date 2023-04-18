PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24H AGO

Honor Roll: April 18, 2023

3 Min Read

University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Two PGA TOUR University players earned individual titles and led their teams to victory last week. Pepperdine’s Derek Hitchner (Ranked 22nd) posted his first collegiate victory and led the Waves to the win at the Western Intercollegiate. Hitchner’s teammate Sam Choi (Ranked 19th) finished fourth, his sixth straight top-15 finish, as Pepperdine won by nine over Oregon.

    At the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial, Florida State’s Cole Anderson (Ranked 24th) shared medalist honors with Virginia freshman Ben James, and the Seminoles took the team title by 14 over the Cavaliers. It was Anderson’s sixth top-10 of the season and first career victory.

    Vanderbilt held serve and won its home event, the Mason Rudolph Championship, for the team’s sixth title this season. Sophomore Gordon Sargent tallied his fifth career victory and became Vanderbilt’s all-time wins leader, while William Moll (Ranked 21st) tied for third and Reid Davenport (Ranked 16th) was T5 as the Commodores won by 23 over Tennessee.


    Week 15 Tournament Results (April 10-16)

    Lewis Chitengwa Memorial (April 10-11)

    Birdwood Golf Course | Charlottesville, Virginia

    · Team champion: Florida State

    · Individual co-medalists: Ben James/Virginia, Cole Anderson/Florida State (Ranked 24th)

    · Notable U-Ranked players:

    o T3, David Nyfjall/Northwestern (Ranked 33rd)

    o 5th, Segundo Oliva Pinto/Arkansas (Ranked 63rd)

    o T6, Pietro Bovari/Virginia (Ranked 38th)

    Aggie Invitational (April 10-11)

    Traditions Golf Club | Bryan, Texas

    · Team champion: Louisville

    · Individual medalist: Max Kennedy/Louisville

    · Notable U-Ranked players:

    o T2, Jiri Zuska/Louisville (Ranked 36th)

    o T2, Gustav Frimodt/TCU (Ranked 46th)

    o T8, Johnny Keefer/Baylor (Ranked 30th)

    o T10, Hunter Bott/UTSA (Ranked 150th)

    Tiger Collegiate (April 10-11)

    The Club at Old Hawthorne | Columbia, Missouri

    · Team champion: Illinois

    · Individual medalist: Jackson Buchanan/Illinois

    · Notable U-Ranked players:

    o T2, Adrien Dumont De Chassart/Illinois (Ranked 5th)

    o 4th, Tim Tillmanns/Kansas State (Ranked 87th)

    o T6, Nicolas Evangelio Caballero/Marquette (Ranked 139th)

    o T8, Will Hopkins/Kansas State (Ranked 103rd)

    o T10, Otto Van Buynder/Louisiana-Monroe (Ranked 149th)

    Stitch Intercollegiate (April 11)

    Lonnie Poole Golf Course | Raleigh, North Carolina

    · Team champion: Duke

    · Individual medalist: Carter Graf/NC State

    · Notable U-Ranked players:

    o T4, Maximilian Steinlechner/NC State (Ranked 26th)

    o T6, Brandon Einstein/NC State (Ranked 113th)

    o T8, Edwin Blomander/Campbell (Ranked 162nd)

    Mason Rudolph Championship (April 10-12)

    Vanderbilt Legends Club | Franklin, Tennessee

    · Team champion: Vanderbilt

    · Individual medalist: Gordon Sargent/Vanderbilt

    · Notable U-Ranked players:

    o 2nd, Bryce Lewis/Tennessee (Ranked 32nd)

    o T3, William Moll/Vanderbilt (Ranked 21st)

    o T3, Sarut Vongchaisit/Ole Miss (Ranked 55th)

    o T5, Reid Davenport/Vanderbilt (Ranked 16th)

    Western Intercollegiate (April 10-12)

    Pasatiempo Golf Club | Santa Cruz, California

    · Team champion: Pepperdine

    · Individual medalist: Derek Hitchner/Pepperdine (Ranked 22nd)

    · Notable U-Ranked players:

    o 4th, Sam Choi/Pepperdine (Ranked 19th)

    o T6, Davis Bryant/Colorado State (Ranked 58th)

    Thunderbird Collegiate (April 14-15)

    Papago Golf Course | Phoenix, Arizona

    · Team champion: Arizona State

    · Individual medalist: Preston Summerhays/Arizona State

    · Notable U-Ranked players:

    o T2, Chase Sienkiewicz/Arizona (Ranked 25th)

    o 5th, Johnny Keefer/Baylor (Ranked 30th)

    o T7, Ludvig Aberg/Texas Tech (Ranked 1st)

    Boilermaker Invitational (April 14-15)

    · Team champion: Purdue

    · Individual co-medalists: Herman Wibe Sekne/Purdue, Jase Summy/Oklahoma

    · Notable U-Ranked players:

    o 3rd, Patrick Welch/Oklahoma (Ranked 8th)

    Hawkeye Invitational (April 14-15)

    Finkbine Golf Course | Iowa City, Iowa

    · Team champion: Iowa

    · Individual medalist: Mac McClear/Iowa

    · Notable U-Ranked players:

    o T6, William Duquette/Kansas (Ranked 108th)

    Week 16 Tournaments (April 17-23)

    Mountaineer Invitational (April 17-18)

    Pete Dye Golf Club | Bridgeport, West Virginia

    SEC Championship (April 19-21)

    Sea Island Golf Club | Sea Island, Georgia

    ACC Championship (April 21-22)

    Country Club of North Carolina | Pinehurst, North Carolina

    Robert Kepler Intercollegiate (April 21-23)

    Ohio State University – Scarlet Course | Columbus, Ohio

    The American Championship (April 21-23)

    Pelican Golf Club | Belleair, Florida

    Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate (April 22-23)

    Atkins Golf Club | Urbana, Illinois

    Individual Results

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    RankPlayerUniversityLast U-Ranked StartNext Event
    1Ludvig AbergTexas TechT7, Thunderbird CollegiateBig 12 Championship (April 24-26)
    2Austin GreaserNorth CarolinaT17, Thunderbird CollegiateACC Championship (April 21-22)
    3Fred BiondiFlorida1st, Augusta Haskins AwardSEC Championship (April 19-21)
    4Sam BennettTexas A&MT16, MastersSEC Championship (April 19-21)
    5Adrien Dumont De ChassartIllinoisT2, Tiger CollegiateFighting Illini Spring Collegiate (April 22-23)
    6William MouwPepperdine13th, Western IntercollegiateWCC Championship (April 27-29)
    7Ross SteelmanGeorgia TechT11, The GoodwinACC Championship (April 21-22)
    8Patrick WelchOklahoma3rd, Boilermaker InvitationalBig 12 Championship (April 24-26)
    9Yuxin LinFlorida6th, Augusta Haskins AwardSEC Championship (April 19-21)
    10Travis VickTexas11th, Thunderbird CollegiateBig 12 Championship (April 24-26)
    11Rasmus Neergaard-PetersenOklahoma StateT12, Thunderbird CollegiateMountaineer Invitational (April 17-18)
    12Brian StarkTexasT47, Thunderbird CollegiateBig 12 Championship (April 24-26)
    13Dylan MenanteNorth CarolinaT12, Thunderbird CollegiateACC Championship (April 21-22)
    14Ricky CastilloFlorida5th, Augusta Haskins AwardSEC Championship (April 19-21)
    15Ryan BurnettNorth CarolinaT28, Thunderbird CollegiateACC Championship (April 21-22)
    16Reid DavenportVanderbiltT5, Mason RudolphSEC Championship (April 19-21)
    17Mateo Fernandez de OliveiraArkansasT20, Lewis Chitengwa MemorialSEC Championship (April 19-21)
    18Ben CarrGeorgia SouthernT60, MastersSun Belt Championship (April 23-27)
    19Sam ChoiPepperdine4th, Western IntercollegiateWCC Championship (April 27-29)
    20Tommy KuhlIllinoisT16, Tiger CollegiateFighting Illini Spring Collegiate (April 22-23)