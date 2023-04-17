PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Bridgeman, Suber post top-10s at Veritex
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Korn Ferry Tour
Jacob Bridgeman closed with a final-round 64 at the Veritex Bank Championship and finished T7, his fourth consecutive top-20 finish. Bridgeman finished No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, and he is now No. 21 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. In all, four PGA TOUR U alumni are among the top 30 in points, with Pierceson Coody (7th), Mac Meissner (15th) and Joe Highsmith (17th) joining Bridgeman.
Jackson Suber posted his first top-10 last week, and his T10 finish earned him a spot in this week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic. Bridgeman (T7) and Cole Hammer (T21) also earned entry into LECOM via their top-25 finishes last week.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|7
|Pierceson Coody*
|550
|6
|Win, The Panama Championship
|15
|Mac Meissner
|373
|6
|T2, The Panama Championship
|17
|Joe Highsmith*
|312
|6
|T4, The Panama Championship
|21
|Jacob Bridgeman*
|274
|6
|T6, Club Car Championship
|54
|Jackson Suber*
|131
|4
|T10, Veritex Bank Championship
|55
|Chris Gotterup*
|127
|6
|T14, The Panama Championship
|76
|Quade Cummins
|76
|6
|T28, Astara Golf Championship
|T79
|Logan McAllister*
|73
|7
|T10, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|97
|Noah Goodwin*
|48
|6
|T28, Astara Golf Championship
|111
|Cole Hammer*
|36
|2
|T21, Veritex Bank Championship
|T116
|Michael Feagles
|32
|4
|T25, Astara Chile Classic
|T144
|RJ Manke*
|15
|4
|T37, Astara Golf Championship
|T149
|Trent Phillips
|13
|3
|T40, Club Car Championship
|T161
|Parker Coody*
|6
|4
|T52, Veritex Bank Championship
*Class of 2022
PGA TOUR
Aided by a second-round 65, Davis Thompson made the cut for the 11th time in 14 starts this season and finished T63 at the RBC Heritage. He’ll make his tournament debut this week at the Zurich Classic, where he’ll partner with Will Gordon in the team event. Also competing in New Orleans this week are Austin Eckroat (with Scott Harrington), Trevor Werbylo (with Tano Goya), and Alex Fitzpatrick (with his brother Matt).
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|52
|Davis Thompson
|491
|14
|2nd, The American Express
|78
|Kevin Yu
|339
|10
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|130
|Austin Eckroat
|149
|15
|5th, Corales Puntacana Championship
|172
|Trevor Werbylo
|81
|15
|T27, Valspar Championship