PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Bridgeman, Suber post top-10s at Veritex

Aided by a second-round 65, Davis Thompson made the cut for the 11th time in 14 starts this season and finished T63 at the RBC Heritage. He’ll make his tournament debut this week at the Zurich Classic, where he’ll partner with Will Gordon in the team event. Also competing in New Orleans this week are Austin Eckroat (with Scott Harrington), Trevor Werbylo (with Tano Goya), and Alex Fitzpatrick (with his brother Matt).