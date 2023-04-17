PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15H AGO

PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Bridgeman, Suber post top-10s at Veritex

1 Min Read

University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Korn Ferry Tour

    Jacob Bridgeman closed with a final-round 64 at the Veritex Bank Championship and finished T7, his fourth consecutive top-20 finish. Bridgeman finished No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, and he is now No. 21 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. In all, four PGA TOUR U alumni are among the top 30 in points, with Pierceson Coody (7th), Mac Meissner (15th) and Joe Highsmith (17th) joining Bridgeman.

    Jackson Suber posted his first top-10 last week, and his T10 finish earned him a spot in this week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic. Bridgeman (T7) and Cole Hammer (T21) also earned entry into LECOM via their top-25 finishes last week.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    7Pierceson Coody*5506Win, The Panama Championship
    15Mac Meissner3736T2, The Panama Championship
    17Joe Highsmith*3126T4, The Panama Championship
    21Jacob Bridgeman*2746T6, Club Car Championship
    54Jackson Suber*1314T10, Veritex Bank Championship
    55Chris Gotterup*1276T14, The Panama Championship
    76Quade Cummins766T28, Astara Golf Championship
    T79Logan McAllister*737T10, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
    97Noah Goodwin*486T28, Astara Golf Championship
    111Cole Hammer*362T21, Veritex Bank Championship
    T116Michael Feagles324T25, Astara Chile Classic
    T144RJ Manke*154T37, Astara Golf Championship
    T149Trent Phillips133T40, Club Car Championship
    T161Parker Coody*64T52, Veritex Bank Championship

    *Class of 2022

    PGA TOUR

    Aided by a second-round 65, Davis Thompson made the cut for the 11th time in 14 starts this season and finished T63 at the RBC Heritage. He’ll make his tournament debut this week at the Zurich Classic, where he’ll partner with Will Gordon in the team event. Also competing in New Orleans this week are Austin Eckroat (with Scott Harrington), Trevor Werbylo (with Tano Goya), and Alex Fitzpatrick (with his brother Matt).

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    52Davis Thompson491142nd, The American Express
    78Kevin Yu33910T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    130Austin Eckroat149155th, Corales Puntacana Championship
    172Trevor Werbylo8115T27, Valspar Championship